HAPPY BIRTHDAY, TOM CRUISE!

I know. He’s SIXTY! Impossible, surely? The boy could still pass for 18..

So what is the key to his appeal?

He reads the market, well, every-time and knows what the public need. That is why TOP GUN: MAVERICK just crossed the 1 BILLION mark (Tom’s first to do that; and more to come; congratulations, well deserved, btw!). A solid to good actor, whilst retaining distinctive star quality and charisma. RAIN MAN, BORN ON 4TH OF JULY etc. Excels as white collar professional rookies / cocky top flight heroes.



Endlessly professional: nobody can fault Cruise’s work ethic.

GREAT taste in women! Seriously. The dude has dated Rebecca DeMornay. He actually MARRIED NICOLE KIDMAN. Back of the net! GO ON MY SON! Etc.

A gentleman, he is kind, courteous and polite with fans and reporters and crew. That’s why it was so annoying when a prankster squirted Tom with a water pistol at a film premiere once. Oh and contrary to belief? Mr Cruise does NOT go around pushing scientology. His faith, his philosophy, his life, choice etc: all private. Enigmatic, in fact: part of his magic!

Shrewd: the man knows how to build empires, invest monies, stay on top, retreat and advance on cue etc. Notice that when Paramount tried to be shitty and segue him away from Mission:Impossible 4? Tom brought in his own writers, on set, to ensure that did not happen, whilst avoiding any ‘fallout’. Clever. Machiavellian, even.

COLLABORATION! The myth is that Cruise is some sort of control freak. Bollox. He builds teams and lets the best people do their finest work WITH him. From Steven Spielberg to Sydney Pollack; Simon Pegg to Christopher McQuarrie and so on: Tom knows who to employ, deploy and promote. Once again, clever!

Above all? The man just loves movies! He is as in love with the art and craft of cinema now as he always was. Long may that spirit continue. We hope to be celebrating just like this for his 70th, 80th, 90th and more big birthdays. PROVIDED he gives up those silly stunts! 😉

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, TOM! LOVE your run, btw! 🙂

