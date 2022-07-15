I have no idea how to review LOVE AND THUNDER.

But I can try.

1: HATED the trailers and was rather nasty about them, in fact. Sorry!

2: The movie itself is fun, fast paced, well written, mythologically and morally rich.

3: You come away with a swing, a stride, a sense of life is short: grab it; love is scary: so what! Try it. THAT IS CINEMA!

4: Hemsworth is a great leading man. Funny, cool, charming and solid in action scenes.

5: The movie has genuinely inspirational moral motifs about seizing love, allowing loss and confronting challenge. Good!

However…

A: It is tonally illiterate. Makes a joke of serious stuff and thereby makes a serious play on the funny stuff. No idea what it wants to be?

B: Copiously urinates on the legacy of all 3 previous Thor films and the MCU movies, inc INFINITY SAGA.

C: Does not explain, yet again, why a Marvel hero goes it alone, when an entire universe of support is a call away?

D: CANCER. FFS. You do NOT put that in a FANTASY FILM. It aint the apocalypse. It is WORSE. Explain to a kid why Thor cannot cure cancer? Think Superman 4 and trying to rid world of nukes. IT DOES NOT WORK!

E: Christian Bale is fine but underused? Russell Crowe is funny but also , tragic? As in imagine had he been front and centre, of the action, with fellow action man Aussie Hemsworth? So so sad to see GLADIATOR now reduced to a comedy cameo ffs. Chris Pratt looks depressed, too? GET THAT MAN SOME HELP?!

On the whole though? I enjoyed the movie. It is fast, fun, funny and literate, with laughs, tears and visual imagery to propel the piece along. Oh and yes, it kinda DOES set up phase 4/5 big bad. You just need to know your Marvel lore to spot the visual reference. ‘Buff said, no spoilers etc. B-. Fine!

If a God killer comes looking for you? No worries. Tech IS GOD! 😉

