17 July 2022 178 Views

JAMES BOND: THE GALA CHRONICLES. SUMMER STORY

by James Murphy

007 Fan Fic. Continued..

James Bond welcomed the news that Hugo Drax had been caught, in the act, of political failure. This villain was brought down, not by bullet or bomb. But by their own, wanton, delusional hubris. Good! 

Drax had been forced to resign from a top flight power post. Its precise title need not be named. Readers can infer, surmise, etc. Redacted. National Security. Official Secrets Act. That sort of thing.

Bond pondered Drax’s fate, as the razor blade cut into the mound of skin and stubble on the 007 face. Iron filings of stubble secreted themselves along the segues from sink to drain. A steady smear of blood punctuated the process; question marks of haemoglobin, signing the artwork of a sometimes beard.

James had been careless in getting down to this shave; having grown a ghastly quasi-beard. It served as both experimental fun and an ill disciplined acidity of laziness, with the procrastinator excuse of a cover /disguise. Despite his not, in fact, using disguises. Ever.

It felt good, all the same. Shaving was like shedding a skin. He was now refreshed. Recharged. Renewed. And ready for battle. But which war? Who to be the opponent?

Drax was vanquished, surely? And Bond’s own defence consultancy company was now growing, apace. Civilian / defence overlap. Helping the ‘good guys’ win their wars, albeit through policing the peace, to order, via methods unlisted. A perfect balance.

And yet, there was always a post script. A mission coda. New opportunities and enemies alongside alliances, forged in the embers of preceding conflict. In that sense, espionage was not unlike relationships. ‘Ex-pionage’, As Bond called it. There would be unfinished business, inevitably, if the war was worth fighting.

On that very front, Bond’s mind turned to Gala Brand. She had been on his mind, of late. Not that the girl in question had ever been ‘off’ his radar of conscious concern or merry-go-round of romantic daydreams. And then, as fate would have it?

A quick search of shared databases revealed that Gala was still active and operational. Fine. She was the best agent. But how many suitors did she have, off duty? Bond could not resist casting the net wide and looking in.

There appeared at least three categories.

  • 1: older, verging on elderly. Monied. Bit thick but posing as poetic/musical/creative? Tim nice but, grim!
  • 2: underworld /gangster/lowlife, ranging from boss to henchman.
  • 3: assorted, well to do, successful enough but frightfully dull tech gurus/sportsmen/old flames/frustrated husbands/actors/writers. 

None could beat Bond for sheer excitement /adrenaline/fun. Well, that’s what he hoped, anyway. If Gala fell in love or married any of the various types who pursued her? Bond would just know. A sixth sense of sorts would alert him.

Fine. Money counts. As indeed, do proximity and comfort.  And 007 could always bury himself in work, find new muses or simply wait to win Gala back. Maybe.  Advance and retreat and mix those two options, on repeat, forever.

 

 

Know when to cease, desist and shrug the shoulders of ‘I don’t care’. Even when that is a lie to yourself and everyone else. Think of it as a successful cover, in both love and war.

Besides, he and Gala were not an ‘item’. Yet. Nothing official, per se. She could come (yes) and go as she pleased, with whomsoever she chose. As indeed, could James. Neither was of a mood to close their respective fan club.

It just smarted that deep down, he longed for them to do so; running away together into an eternal sunrise.

Meantime? They had an understanding. If she summoned 007, then the man would arrive, on cue. Because the prospect was just too much damn fun to resist or pretend at any faux restraint.

The goal was to gradually make it even more fun and relaxing for her, whilst keeping alive the vital fires of mutual mystery and the chessboard of clashing ego.

Until, maybe, one day? They would simply fall into each other’s embrace and never leave. IE:  His greatest, toughest mission, to date, was Gala Brand. And win or lose, what fun! 

 

James Bond was in that perpetual paradoxical purgatory. Somewhere between emasculation and emancipation; a beautiful and theatrical aesthetic fusion of liberated androgyny and his own masculine misogyny.

This was personal growth. No question. And, despite the pain that entailed? He rather liked it. Creation and destruction in one bundle of pre-Raphaelite, Gala shaped, beauty. 

All Bond required was an excuse to see the lady. It had to look accidental, professional, And perhaps, even boost his progress, en route? And then, providence/fate stepped into lend its helpful hand.

Cue Bond’s in-box email digest of defence and strategic chatter. Drax was not leaving without one, last, big gesture, it seemed. A party, no less?

IE: the Drax case, itself remained ‘open’, despite the man’s process of resignation. And since that mission was where Bond had first encountered Gala? A non syllogistic, linear logic, pointed him to somehow both confront Drax one last time and yet thereby, perchance, bump into the girl that 007 simply could not forget.

Bond crafted a request to the powers that be.

007 to control. Off books; off grid. Request invitation to Mr Drax’s imminent leaving do. Ensure he gets a proper send-off to remember. Will need cover story, expenses bundle, some Q Branch items and all the usual trimmings. Invoice to my company, easily. Debrief via consultancy report. Roger/10-4/over and out’.

 

And within an hour or so, Bond had a stiffy. That’s an invitation card, for those who thought something else. He would indeed go to the Drax farewell Ball. And  Gala would be at that, well, ‘gala’? Bond now had a perfect excuse to confront both forces in his life. Love and war. At one event. He smiled at his own devil may care invitation to dice and dance with fate. Back, at last. Deo Gratias 😉 

TO BE CONTINUED. JAMES BOND WIL RETURN. STAY COOL AND HYDRATED. THANK YOU FOR READING! 

nb: all actor photos/clips are copyright proof and do not imply actual endorsement so much as minor, atmospheric, aesthetic casting nods! 😉

Wanna stay ahead with tech and beat the baddies, just like Bond?

Try: Sustainability Roadmap

And: City Maps

Or: Augmented World

And this company, right here, which I have come across in my research.

If you are still reading at this stage then also check out these two:

Airports

Locations

 

 

 

 

New

JAMES BOND: THE GALA CHRONICLES. SUMMER STORY
178 Views
17 July 2022
JAMES BOND: THE GALA CHRONICLES. SUMMER STORY

May interest You

THOR!
399 Views
15 July 2022
THOR!
WE WILL ROCK YOU!
558 Views
11 July 2022
WE WILL ROCK YOU!
ELVIS!
473 Views
09 July 2022
ELVIS!

Popular

The Northman. The worst film I have ever seen.
3350 Views
24 April 2022
The Northman. The worst film I have ever seen.
Musical Friday! Piano movies
711 Views
16 June 2022
Musical Friday! Piano movies

Tags

2012 action adventure. sequels Avatar Batman Comic-Con Contests Daniel Craig Disney District 9 Facebook Harrison Ford Indiana Jones Iron Man Iron Man 2 James Bond James Murphy Man of Steel Marvel Marvel Studios Movie Review NBC nostalgia Politics Review Reviews satire Sequels Skyfall Star Trek Star Wars Super 8 Superman The Avengers The Dark Knight Rises Tom Cruise Trailer Trailers Tron Legacy Twitter Viral marketing Viral video Viral Videos vvru Warner Bros YouTube
Tech and columnist partners: AR guided journey planning, Point cloud processing, Airport stores, Stores and Restaurants near me, FAQ, Smart Cities, City Maps, Global Sustainability Roadmap, Augmented Reality
Recommended pages: Smart Cities R&D, A Guide to St Pancras Station, A Review of the Airport Tavern in Atlanta, AccessWay Vs Moovit Vs Citymapper NYC, Advantages of a Wheeled Or Duffel Business Travel Bag, Airport Outfit Ideas, An Overview of the Bing Maps Tile System, Any Breakfast Restaurants near me: Five of Our Favorites in Chicago, Attractions Near London Euston Station, Best Hotels For Business Travel, Best Portable Fans for Traveling, Best Western Airport Inn in Memphis, Bing Maps - Aerial View, Bing Maps API Pricing, Bing Maps Bird's Eye View, Bing Maps For Inshore Fishing, Bing Maps Vs Google Maps, Business Travel Hacks - Packing Smart, Business Travel in the UK, Business Travel Insurance Exclusions, Business Travel Insurance For Employees, Business Travel Insurance - What You Need to Know, Business Travel Luggage, Can Citymapper Be Used Offline?, Can I Use Citymapper Without Data?, Choosing a Travel Blanket, Choosing an Airport Near Disneyland, Choosing the Right Last Mile Carrier, Citymapper For Long Trips, Citymapper Introduces COVID-19 City Mobility Index, Citymapper London - The Ride-Hailing App of the City, Citymapper Los Angeles Review, Citymapper - New Apps For Cities Coming Soon, Citymapper New York Apps, Citymapper New York City App Review, Citymapper Offline Bus Map, Citymapper Review - Popularity and Usage on the Apple Watch, Citymapper Ride Arrangement Review, Citymapper Vs Google Maps For Bikes, Citymapper Vs Google Maps, Disadvantages of Google Earth Property Lines, Documentary Requirements For a Business Traveller, Does Citymapper Consider Traffic?, Does Citymapper Have an API?, Does Citymapper Warn About Get Off Bus?, Does Citymapper Work on Galaxy Watch?, Does Citymapper Work Without Cellular?, Download Wikitude for Android From the Market With Felgo, Examples of Business Travel Policies, Exploring the Great Wall of China in Google Earth, Facts About Crossrail Farringdon Station, Fancy a coffee at the train station in Irvington, Farringdon Tube Station in Clerkenwell, Getting Around Las Vegas With Wikiroutes, Google Earth Alternatives, Google Earth Black Zones Revealed, Google Earth Easter Eggs, Google Earth Studio - How to Make Videos With Google Earth, Google Earth Vs Google Maps, Google Maps Easter Eggs 2021, Google Maps Easter Eggs 2022, Google Maps Easter Eggs, Google Maps - New Location Sharing, Google Maps New York Vs Citymapper, Google Maps of Grand Central Station New York, Google Maps Paris - Benefits For Wheelchair Users, Google Maps Property Lines, Google Maps Timeline - How to Change and Delete Dates, Google Maps Truck Route, Google Street View Cars, Google Street View in Germany, Hadrian's Wall Walk Route Planner, HGV Route Planner Webfleet Solutions, Hidden on Google Earth - Secrets Revealed!, Hotels For Business Travellers, How Accurate is Citymapper?, How Accurate is Google Maps in Measuring Distance?, How Do I Connect Google Maps to My Toyota Navigation System?, How Do I Get Compass Bearings on Google Maps?, How Do They Get Street View on Google Maps?, How Does Apple Maps Know Where My Car Is Parked?, How Last Mile Delivery Tracking Can Benefit Your Business, How Many Cruise Ships Have Sink?, How Much Data Does Apple Maps Use on Your Phone?, How Much Data Does Citymapper Use For Walking Directions?, How Much Does Mapbox Cost?, How Often Does Apple Maps Update?, How to Add a MapBox Map in Adobe XD?, How to Add a Wikitude Direction Indicator to Your AR App, How to Add More Than 10 Destinations on Google Maps, How to Add Stops in Apple Maps, How to Buy Ticket From Citymapper, How to Change Apple Maps Voice, How to Change Home and Work Destination on Citymapper, How to Change Home on Apple Maps, How to Change Language on Apple Maps, How to Change the Voice on Google Maps, How to Choose a Business Travel Luggage Set, How to Create Blippar Content?, How to Download Boston Street Map Citymapper, How to Download Google Earth Offline, How to Draw a Line on Google Maps, How to Draw on Google Maps, How to Drop Pin on Apple Maps, How to Find a Dog Park Near Me, How to Find Abandoned Houses on Google Maps, How to Find an Airport Van Rental in New York, How to Find Antique Stores Near Me, How to Find East West North South Directions on Google Maps, How to Find Mile Markers on Google Maps, How to Find Out About a Travel Agency Refund Policy, How to Find Restaurants Along a Route in Google Maps, How to Find the Titanic Wreck Site Using Google Earth, How to Fix an Address on Google Maps, How to Fix Location Not Available Errors on iPhones and iPads when travelling, How to Get Started With Google Maps Food Delivery, How to Keep Track of Business Travel Expenses, How to Make a Radius Map For Marketing in Google Maps, How to Make an Interactive Map With Google Maps, How to Make an Itinerary in Citymapper, How to Make Google Maps Default on iPhone, How to Make the Most of Google Maps for Restaurants, How to Mark a Location on Apple Maps, How to Measure Distance on Bing Maps, How to Mute Apple Maps Voice Guidance, How to Obtain a Bing Maps API Key and Use it With Dynamics Business Central, How to Organise Citymapper Saved Searches, How to Pack a Suitcase for a Business Trip, How to Remove Business Name From Google Maps, How to Remove Restaurants From Google Maps, How to Remove the Wikitude Free Trial Watermark, How to Request a Megabus Refund, How to Rotate Google Maps on a Mobile Device, How to Save Directions Offline on Citymapper, How to Track Someone on Google Maps Without Them Knowing, How to Turn Off Driving Mode on Google Maps, How to Turn Off the Citymapper App on Your Android Phone, How to Turn Off Tolls in Google Maps, How to Turn Off Tolls on Apple Maps, How to Upload Video to Wikitude Studio Manager, How to Use a Canal Route Planner, How to Use a Caravan Route Planner to Improve the Game, How to Use an Airport Viewer, How to Use Bing Maps - Driving Directions, Traffic and Road Conditions, How to Use Blippar in a Few Minutes?, How to Use Citymapper Offline, How to Use Citymapper on Apple Watch, How to Use the Bing Maps API, How to Use the Citymapper Green Blue Dot Walking App, How to Use the Google Maps Compass, How to Use the Wikitude SDK, How to Use Wikitude to Automatically Recognize 3D Models, Important Features of Bing Weather Radar Maps, IRIS, Necoichi, and Petneces Travel Litter Box, Is Adding More Cities to My Citymapper App Worth the Weekly Subscription?, Kings Cross Station Luggage Storage, King's Cross Station Map, Leica CityMapper, London Paddington Station Map - How to Get There, London Waterloo Station, Luggage Storage Near St Pancras Station, Manchester Piccadilly Station, Mapbox Vs Carto, Megabus Cancellation - How to Get a Refund, Megabus Reviews - What to Look For in a Megabus Review, Megabus Wi-Fi, Moovit, Citymapper, and KakaoTaxi Work in Seoul?, Multithreaded Rendering in Wikitude, Old Version of Bing Maps, Packing Tips For Business Travel, Recurrence of Citymapper in Google Calendar, Reviews of Citymapper Hong Kong, Rules and Exemptions For Business Travel and Subsistence Expenses, SMART Bus Routes Maps in Melbourne, Australia, SMART Bus Schedules and Routes, Smart City Apartments, Smart City Locating Offers Flexible and Remote Jobs, Smart City Networks, St Pancras Station Architecture, St Pancras Station Map - Everything You Need to Know, Strava Route Planner - How it Works, The Airport Animal Clinic is Compassionate and Welcome to All Kinds of Pets, The Best Airport Bars in America, The Best Airport Diner Near MacArthur Airport, The Best Subway Map App For New York City, The Best Train Station Restaurants, The History of Virtual Earth and Bing Maps, The Lack of Meetings Could Have Improved Airport Terminal Services, The New Street Station in Birmingham, The Travel Inn in Portage, New York, Things to Remember on a Business Trip, Tips For Choosing a Business Travel Backpack, Top 5 Travel Keyboards, Train Late Refund Rules, Travel Essentials For Women, Travel Hair Dryers, Travel Insurance When Pregnant, Travel Kettles - Which One is Right For You?, Travel Kit For Men, Travel Kit For Women, Travel Kits - What You Need For Your Next Trip, Travel Resorts of America, Types of Towbars for Airport Towing, Using a TomTom Route Planner When Traveling Abroad, Web Browsing With Bing Maps 3D, What Cities Does Citymapper Work In?, What Do the Colors on Google Maps Mean?, What Features Should a Travel Organizer Have?, What is Blippar App?, What is Mapbox used for?, What is Mapbox?, What is Raw Data on Google Maps?, What Speed Does Google Maps Use For Biking?, What Speed Does Google Maps Use For Driving Directions?, What to Look for in a Business Travel Hotel, What's the Difference Between Citymapper and Citymapper Transit?, When Was Citymapper Created?, Where is the Bermuda Triangle on Google Maps?, Where to Find Bing Maps Historical Imagery, Which Business Travel Company Is Right For You?, Which Travel Jewelry Organizer is Right For You?, Why Does Apple Maps Beep Instead of Talking?, Why Does Citymapper Show Walking?, Why is Wikitude Not Recognizing Images?, Why Moovit Is a Great App For Your Commute, Why You Should Keep a Travel Journal, Wikitude 3D Object Tracking, Wikitude for Blackberry?, Wikitude Markerless Tracking Complete Room, Wikitude Mobile System Requirements, Wikitude SDK Android Tutorial, Wikitude SLAM, SMART 7, and SMART 8 SDKs, Zoom in and Out in Google Maps using new tricks