HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE HOFF!

DAVID HASSELHOFF is 70. And still awesome. Here’s why:

1: Business! Think about it. The man founded BAYWATCH. the syndication alone? Made him a fortune. It is still a definitive example of how you ‘get’ Saturday night television to be a family event, via edutainment. It is why we enjoyed, subsequently, hits such as LOIS AND CLARK and the revived DOCTOR WHO. The Hoff is a visionary!

2: He is PART of your childhood iconography. What kid did not want to drive a KITT car? What boy did not want to run down a beach with Erika/Pam et al? Face it. This man actively shaped the imagery of your foundational years and is still a part of your subconscious dreams.

3: A solid to Good actor: Yes, not just some flash in the pan overnight tv star. Much like his counterpart/rival/contemporaries (Tom Selleck, Pierce Brosnan?); there has been a struggle to simply get noted as an ‘actor’. On the one hand? The Hoff never took that too seriously or to heart. On the other? Even in B movie schlock like an ANACONDA sequel, Hoff gives his all and is a genuinely menacing baddie.

4: BERLIN WALL! He has been misquoted on this front. David NEVER CLAIMED to have taken down the commies, single handed. What he meant, and rightly so? Is that when the wall fell, he was there, performing, as a personification of the Americana that led to freedom. THAT. He’s right, too!

5: MARVEL! He was NICK FURY years before Sam Jackson. And his cameo in GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY, VOLUME 2? Enhanced that movie every bit as much as Stallone and Kurt Russell.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, DAVID HASSELHOFF. WE SALUTE YOU, SIR!

