A Simple Guide – Most Famous Animated Movies Adults Will Actually Enjoy

Animated movies are often thought of as being geared toward children, but that’s not always the case. There are a number of animated films that adults will also enjoy. This article will take a look at some of the most famous animated movies that both kids and adults can enjoy.

Spider-Man Into The Spider-verse

Regarded as one of the best modern superhero movies, this Spider-man installment is extremely popular among adults. The people working at https://featuredanimation.com know how fun it can be for adults to watch entertaining animations that they can identify with and this movie does just that. Upon its release, everyone loved Into The Spider-verse.

Apart from being exciting, the movie is very funny and filled with jokes that only adults would get. The visuals are also stunning, and the movie’s overall aesthetic is unique and stylish. Spider-Man Into The Spider-Verse is a must-watch for any adult who loves animated movies.

Spirited Away

Basically, anything that ever came out of the genius mind of Hayao Miyazaki is going to be good. Spirited Away is one of those movies. It’s the story of a girl who gets trapped in an alternate world full of spirits and has to find her way back home. The movie is visually stunning, and the story is incredibly compelling. If you’re looking for an animated movie that adults can enjoy, Spirited Away is a great choice.

It challenges the traditional ideas of good and evil, and it’s full of fascinating characters. It’s also a beautiful movie to look at. Spirited Away is definitely one of the most famous animated movies, and it’s well worth watching if you’re looking for something a little different.

Shrek Series

Since its first installment back in 2001, the Shrek franchise has been packed with amazing talent giving their best to create characters using their voices. These are the following actors:

Shrek: Mike Myers

Fiona: Cameron Diaz

Donkey: Eddie Murphy

Puss in Boots: Antonio Banderas

Fairy Godmother: Jennifer Saunders

Prince Charming: Rupert Everett

The Shrek series is a story about an ogre who falls in love with a princess, but because she’s been cursed by an evil witch, she turns into an ogre herself. The first movie follows their journey as they try to break the curse and find true love. In the second movie, Shrek and Fiona are expecting their first child and have to deal with in-laws, while the third movie has Shrek being labeled as a traitor by his friends and having to go on a quest to win back their trust.

Fantasia

One of the first Disney gems coming out way back in 1940, Fantasia is still to this day a treat for the senses. Fantasia is an interesting movie in that it’s more of an experience than a traditional narrative film. Fantasia is a movie that was ahead of its time and continues to inspire new generations of filmmakers. If you’re looking for something different from your typical animated fare, Fantasia is definitely worth checking out.

Fantasia is one of those rare animated films that can be enjoyed by adults and children alike. It’s a timeless classic that has stood the test of time. If you haven’t seen Fantasia, I highly recommend checking it out. You won’t be disappointed!

Inside Out

Who could’ve guessed that a cartoon about feelings would be one of the most accurate and relatable films of the year? Inside Out follows Riley, an 11-year-old girl, as she moves from her home in Minnesota to San Francisco. Along for the ride are her five emotions – Joy, Anger, Disgust, Fear, and Sadness. The film takes us inside Riley’s mind where we see how these emotions affect her everyday life.

Adults can relate to Riley’s experiences in a way that they never could have when they were kids. You all know how it feels to be homesick, to have your heart broken, or to be afraid of change. But this film also has a lot of laughs.

Wall-E

This apocalyptic movie is set in the future where Wall-E, a robotic trash compactor has been left to clean up the earth. He falls in love with Eve, another robot who has been sent to find signs of life on Earth. Wall-E follows her into space and together they save humanity.

This movie is different from most animated movies as it does not feature any human characters until the third act. This makes it a great choice for adults who want to watch an animated movie that is thought-provoking and unique. Wall-E also deals with some heavy themes such as pollution and consumerism, which will resonate with many adults.

Animated movies were never only meant for kids and you can always find a way to have fun watching them. The new Spider-man cartoon is a great example and so is everything Miyazaki has ever made. Shrek is mostly targeted for adults and Fantasia was a breath of fresh air back in the 1940s. Inside Out is an amazing film about feelings, while Wall-E will make you rethink how you treat the planet!