RIP: BATGIRL, BATMAN, DC ON FILM AND POSSIBLY, WARNER BROS?

Ok. I admit. That is a click-baity headline.

And no. Stock market, rest easy. TIME WARNER/DISCOVERY = NOT BUST.

That said? ‘BATGIRL MOVIE CANCELLED‘. I thought it was a prank? A desperate rival blog, resorting to scary headlines? But no. It is official.

Here is what makes no sense at all:

1: Film was in the can, right? If it were THAT bad, then who was asleep at the wheel / not checking rushes etc?

2: It is so bad they will not even release it on HBO MAX! As in, BATGIRL will be forever unavailable; other than as legend / bootleg edition on comic con circuits. Surely, those days ended with the 1990s?

3: As in, this feels like the arse end of the MARVEL era (no, not phase 4!), when the company was on verge of bankruptcy circa 1990 and just sold its character rights to anyone with a video camera.

4: Any doubts / problems could have been covered, easily, surely, with some quick edit/res-shoot/multiverse explanation in the film itself? VERY. ODD.

5: YOU HAD MICHAEL KEATON FFS! As in THE. BATMAN.

Seriously, I dunno whether Keaton is ‘my’ Batman or even the ‘best’.

Christian Bale was just as definitive. Kilmer moved well. Affleck is the comic book bruiser personified; even Clooney convinces as Bruce Wayne, both on and offscreen. And so on.

But KEATON IS BATMAN. He effectively pioneered the psychological ‘take’ on this character and the mystery, style and irony /complexity of an otherwise comic book property.

The nostalgia factor alone of his return = $$$$!!!. So, quite HOW or indeed WHY they have screwed this up so much, wasting Keaton in a cameo in a film they have now shelved? Beggars belief, frankly.

POSSIBLE EXPLANATIONS TO THIS BAT-FARCE?

It is less costly to can a bad film than tweak it or do expensive damage limitation PR via spambots online etc?

They can use any of the footage assembled and integrate, elsewhere?

Change of personnel at Warmers means cleaning house, including a write off to any liabilities.

They might well be prepping us for axing THE FLASH movie, too? Thereby avoiding the Ezra Miller scandal.

movie, too? Thereby avoiding the Ezra Miller scandal. Massive write off; yet once again, footage can be used in rebooted films and easier to take short term hit of say $500 million than spend that, again, on a film that will not break even? NB: This is speculation on my part. Nothing more. Do not panic!

But consider this: even under the tight regime of Bob Daly /Terry Semel in the late 1990s, Warners had the odd misfire of investment /cancellation.

EG: Granted, not filmed /in the can but, SUPERMAN LIVES was an aborted comic book movie, whose wasted development alone, cost more than this BATGIRL thing. Inflation aside.

Insurance job? As in THE PRODUCERS?! Just kidding. THAT would make some rational, though criminal sense, at least!

In any event? I am sure common sense will prevail, as perhaps, it did already? A dramatic move like this was not undertaken without due need. And Michael Keaton is a working, consummate actor. I am sure he will be fine, as indeed, will most of the cast/crew etc of BATGIRL.

Just re-hire Keaton for a few weeks, put him up in a great Hotel and basically, make the Tim Burton-verse third movie in the unfinished trilogy from BATMAN 89/RETURNS?

Or team Michael up with Affleck (also returning, btw, albeit in AQUAMAN 2), Kilmer, Clooney and Bale for a kind of Road to Morocco BATMEN ROAD MOVIE. Could it be ANY worse than making a BATGIRL film and then leaving it on the shelf? Um, no.

