BULLET TRAIN REVIEW

The Good:

1: Brad Pitt very funny and charming.

2: Beautiful shots of Japan.

3: Some genuine shocks and surprises.

4: Talented supporting cast, especially Aaron Taylor Johnson, who is surely now moving onto the next James Bond shortlist?

5: There is a sense of fun and good will to the piece. Hard to pinpoint, but ‘there’.

The Bad:

A: NOT a true action movie. This could and should be another SPEED, or at least a BROKEN ARROW? It isn’t.

B: Pace and tone are all over the shop here. SO many missed opps to elongate a fight scene, exploit a plot twist, set up and payoff a decent baddie etc. All squandered. Trailer especially misleading on that front, given hype around the catering car face-off, which is a damp squib.

C: By all means fuse Tarantino tropes to Guy Ritchie style. But you must have a USP in that; a new take? Copies of copies never ‘work’.

D: Not half as funny as it thinks or as visually stunning as initial glimpses indicate.

IE:

Moments of charm and style and genuine promise, which somehow never cohere or deliver as a whole. A curate’s egg. Fun enough to pass the time. But by no means unmissable or classic, which is a shame, given Pitt could be a great action hero.

