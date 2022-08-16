People we have lost from the Showbiz world in the last week

Sad week. Shocking. Yes, everyone dies. But it remains a sombre news item, nonetheless, even when celebrating lives /legacies.
- Wolfgang Petersen was one of the great action directors. My favourite films from his catalogue? AIR FORCE ONE is an unofficial Jack Ryan picture imho. That good! LINE OF FIRE was Clint Eastwood rediscovering his own movie stardom, while activating a mid 90s sub genre of thriller set in Washington. DAS BOOT is the definitive submarine warfare film, bettering even Crimson Tide/Red October.
- Anne Heche: this one hurts, due to personal memory. It’d be a stretch to call it a correspondence I suppose. But I remember taking on a troll on her page. They called her a faggot. Then, they called me the same thing when I defended her. I decided to strike back, quite personally and with full visceral verbal venomous vitriol. Anne / her people calmed me down and in not so many words, defused things. She always gave a heart, a like, a thank you. Shame on Facebook for not dealing with my complaint, adequately, imho. So yeah. Anne was a muse. Right up there with gwynnnieee (they often went for similar roles), Nicole et al.And albeit from a fan remove, one feels they have lost a friend of sorts. Six days, seven nights is a favourite film. And look out for the Heche ref in Bofinger.
- Darius Danesh: It was easy to poke fun at his unrelenting ambition. But he evolved, adapted and performed, to the last. And he would have beaten Danny from Hearsay in a fight. So sorry to hear the sad news.
Thoughts with their friends/families/fans. RIP. The legacies continue.