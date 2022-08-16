THIRTEEN LIVES: AN IMPRESSION, WITH ANNABEL SCHOFIELD

If you’re severely claustrophobic or terrified of deep water, this might be one of the most stressful films you’ll ever watch. But it’s also one of the most moving and is an extraordinary tale of humility and heroism, beautifully directed by Ron Howard.

I had to look away many times but I’m glad I stuck it out. A fictionalized version of the rescue of the 12 little boys and their soccer coach from one of the most dangerous underwater caves in Thailand, it’s also a love letter to the Thai people themselves, and their extreme kindness and generosity.

With subtly stoic performances by the almost unrecognizable megawatt talent that is Colin Farrell, Viggo Mortensen and Joel Edgerton, and an incredible cast of Thai actors, both young and old, it’s an exceptional cinematic accomplishment which renews hope in the pure goodness that lies at the heart of humanity.