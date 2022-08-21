JAMES BOND : THE GALA CHRONICLES. Continued..

THE STORY SO FAR:

James Bond tried to build his own spin off agency. Off the books and yet for the government, still. Consultancy and Death, by contract, to order? It worked. But as always, unfinished business was lurking around. Namely: Hugo Drax, an old adversary, whose political power had been consolidated yet finally came crashing down.

Bond was there to make the Drax exit permanent. Fatally so, if possible. Amidst all that, an old affair was rekindled. Gala Brand and James Bond. Was it love? Did it matter? Yes. And yes.

Could Bond manage both hurdles? A clean kill on Mr Drax and then, somehow, a sort of civilian romantic peace? Let’s start finding out. In This week’s serial episode: ..

…’UNDER THE QUEEN’S PEACE’…

(Opening title track c/o Elizabeth Ertel: many thanks!).

James Bond was now in a Tux. His courtly counterpart to the suit of armour. Signature clothing. But he swept off the ‘fat’ / ‘proper’ self do-up bow tie sported initially, in favour of a slimmer model stick on counterpart. Without resorting to disguises, the impact was immediate.

He now looked rather less like a party guest and more, in fact, the part of a waiter. As it happened? That was precisely what was called for and all part of his plan.

It was a trick he’d deployed before and had worked pretty well back then. Donning a white cloth tea-towel arm accessory and tray completed the general aura.

What Bond did not factor in this time was context. The application to facts, which distinguishes every principle from the realities of execution. In the past? His waitering look had been respected, before.

He recalled an event infiltrated years previously. An Auric Goldfinger lookalike, Irish construction magnate had assured Bond that ‘none of that silver service shite’ was required ‘just schlap it on!’.

James had obliged. And won a handsome tip. One less gracious guest had accused 007 of looking like a ‘mick’. Bond thanked him for the ‘compliment’ (and then saw to it that an extra special helping of a very ‘secret sauce’ was applied to the next course for that racist scum).

Even bad cover stories had benefits, on occasion. A useful disguise, for sure, albeit an uncomfortable one. Especially for a status obsessed snob like James Bond. Nonetheless, he could be Mr Silver Service, again, today, with a Golden-Eye toward the bigger picture.

Able to infiltrate a kitchen, unfettered, and thereby gain access to service lifts and the like. Could change a desert menu in six seconds, blindfolded. James Bond, waiter. Licensed to serve. And as always, like clockwork, it attracted the attention of a guest, inevitably.

Bond found himself ambushed; accosted by a loud voiced, ebullient, giant called ‘Mr Royce’. No obvious malice. Enemy action, this wasn’t. More a genuine belief that the waitering was somehow bespoke and existed for Mr Royce and his mixed entourage. Harmless, head of house type stuff. Reminded Bond of his days at Eton and Fettes.

The group smoked, laughed, nursed the end of alcohol fumed glasses and danced to the guest band (rather good musicians; thought Bond: making a mental note to purchase diamond passes to their reunion concert).

Royce’s stable of guests included a rather eccentric, emaciated man, who spoke, bizarrely, in some considerable detail, about having featured on a culinary themed TV show and thereby winning carte blanche to enter Mr Drax’s party, as well as any other he so chose.

There was a girl, too. Big. Brunette. Her language turned the air, grass and stars filthy blue. ‘FAKKKIN C”TS them politicians. At least Drax was honest about BEING a c”t, yeah. WHO DO THEY FINK THEY ARE? You, James the waiter; YOU should stand for office. I’d fakkin vote for ya’.

Bond was flattered. He had indeed, often thought about standing as an MP. But no. Too many skeletons. Literally. Perils of having had and used a licence to kill. Plenty of affairs would come to light, too.

No. Killing and spying were infinitely more honest jobs than being a politician. Waitering was better than both options, on this occasion. So he continued to serve and enjoy the irony.

He conversed, briefly, with a more refined, elegant Royce (con)sort who made some noises about having written for newspapers. Tanned. Good body.

Bond nodded, listened and smiled, pretending to take down the assorted orders of food and drink. None of which could or indeed would be delivered. Or at least, not by Bond.

He had used the time with the ‘nice but grim’ crowd to simply stoke out more of the terrain and territory, mapping his way in the mind toward Drax’s probable location.

‘Ooo she’s a fine sort. That redhead. Lovely legs! Is she your girlfriend, Mr Waiter? And if not? I can put in a good word’, shouted Royce, tipping Bond rather generously with a wad of cash as he did so.

All 007 could do was to laugh, nervously. In part, as a reflex cover. But also? In genuine shock. Because Royce was in fact eyeing up and praising the rather lovely Gala Brand. Herself hovering around the various paddocks of guest classes and thereby, no doubt, conducting her own reconnaissance?

The red hair lit the sky; her lengthy legs mapped the heavens; the infectious laugh could be heard across the party. And that brilliant brain, effervescent. Bond could sense, almost psychically, that Gala Brand, like himself, was probably here to ‘work’.

‘Discipline, 007‘, thought Bond. Focus on task at hand. And if Royce or his ilk indeed met Gala and she had to let him ‘infiltrate her circle’? Fair enough. Besides: Royce = Rich bloke. Massive hands. Pretty face. Solid protector, perhaps? Not a baddie. Just irritating.

Zero psychological, intellectual or philosophical threat. Nothing personal. Besides, Bond had better teeth/smile.

Pawning away Royce’s ID bracelet as they locked hands in bone crunching shake, Bond had his entry pass to the Drax tents. James’ ‘Thank you, sir‘ smile was therefore genuine, in its way. He made a pretence of taking drinks orders and promising assorted refills, via gratuitous culinary recommendations (even Bond could not resist showing that side of himself, ever the food snob). And then, did a bunk, stage left.

Bond snuck into another marquee and dispensed with the bow tie. Reversing jacket and trousers, it was back to the tactical two piece tan for the summer kill.

The Drax HQ, at least for the purposes of the day event, was themed, it seemed. A kind of historical pastiche paradox, staged at a cottage on the grounds.

Security? It appeared that out of work henchmen had been replaced by equally, very possibly, useful yet also, jobless, actors? One could of course, be a cover for the other.

There was an army, literally, of well built rent a stunt fodder type via occasional bit part warriors, pervading the area. Drax could of course be saving both time and money by keeping both on the books and getting them to multi-task?

‘Can’t find a good acting part old chap? No problem. I can help. Just beat up this enemy for me and..’.

One thing Bond would concede his opponent: Drax certainly knew how to stage a show. Especially for himself. A mixture of magic and menace married by mania.

Wrapping the Omega Sea-master watch across his knuckles, Bond was readied to swipe and strike at any inconvenient thespian / guard to the Drax underworld. But then, he felt a more slender, feminine arm grab his, from behind and stand him down.

‘I wouldn’t, Mr Bond. Not worth it. And would blow your cover. Especially having gone to all that trouble swiping Mr Royce’s ID’.

It was the calm, reassuring yet commanding, head girl, jolly hockey sticks, finger wagging, micro-managing yet disarmingly charming voice of Vivien Michel.

Bond had encountered her, years previously. Some affair at an American Hotel, seeing off the unwanted enemy action attention from a group of local heavies.

Vivien had proceeded to fictionalise the account (The Spy Who Loved Me) and thereby make a pot of money; so consolidating her own professional portfolio of holdings and no doubt rather well brokered divorce deals.

‘Clever girl’, thought Bond, somewhat patronisingly, even by his own sexist sub-standard.

He believed Vivien to be unimpeachably honest, resilient and strategic to point of ruthless. There was an occasional correspondence, which Bond had reactivated, via Mi6 channels, in part because, yes, Vivien was friends with Gala Brand.

Taken together? As a team? Gala + Vivien = great assets. Fire and ice. Chaos and order. Two of the three graces /muses etc. Adrenaline, personified. Every romantic ideal and idyll. The ultimate in male fantasy.

So, when Gala went off grid, however briefly but frequently? Vivien would know where she was and in turn, no doubt, feedback to Gala that Bond remained interested and indeed, of interest.

THAT was how addicted James Bond had now become, to Gala Brand. One day without a ‘fix’ of her? And he was sent into paroxysms of panic via slumps of what some might term extreme melancholy.

By same token however, Vivien was undeniably attractive and powerful. A provocative minx on occasion; Vivien knew how to extract a confession and apply the information accordingly.

She had a look of Naomi Watts, just as Gala was a Nicole Kidman ‘type’ (the two actresses in question had been lifelong friends and colleagues and so, it seemed, were Gala and Vivien?).

Ms Michel had an off the books, consultancy model of work, which frankly, Bond had envied so duly poached, cloned, copied. He was hoping to enjoy as his own income source and nest egg. Fat chance.

She intercepted his usual line in flirtatious banter. The girl had a kind of immunity to it. Vivien predicted Bond’s line of questioning.

‘If you are wondering why I am here? It’s to stop you, making a number of mistakes. 1: Killing Drax. We need him alive. And you don’t have a licence to kill at present, anyway, Mr Bond, which would make you a murderer, under the queen’s peace’.

Bond interjected.

‘Call me James, surely. Oh, and the second ‘mistake’ you are foretelling I might or might not make?’

‘I’ll keep it professional, thanks. Especially if you are involved with my friend, Gala, speaking of second mistakes in waiting you might make. Know this, Mr Bond. If you do chase after Ms Brand? That will be forsaking ALL others. I’ll dance at the wedding! Equally, do your due diligence on her backstory and needs. Because IF you muck her about? Then you will incur my most determined wrath. I would dance, on your coffin and grave. And Bond? Nobody wants to see you bleed, again. So if Gala herself simply isn’t interested in you as anything beyond a friend, just accept it and move on. Got it?’.

Bond laughed, nervously. Time to return verbal fire.

‘Well that all sounds marvellous. I might kill Drax here and now. Might not. I might win the hand of Gala Brand. Might not. But my intentions, on both counts? Need to know basis and you don’t need to know. And you cannot stop me. Indeed, one could say you are outranked. It is COMMANDER Bond, by the way. not ‘Mister’. I think I have earned it? Now, if you’ll excuse me? I have to go and speak to our common enemy’.

‘You’re your OWN worst enemy, JAMES. Oh and you will tell me, everything. Sometime in the next few minutes, anyway. Once you wake up from…’

Bond suddenly felt very whoozy. Like that split second before an anaesthetic wipes one’s consciousness away to a nebulous, painless ether. He was slipping and slumping to the floor with a forced smile that betrayed his genuine shock.

Vivien’s face blended into that of Gala Brand’s; in a Hitchcock moment of subconscious recognition. Bond desperately invoked his own training to resist whichever subcutaneous drug had been administered. All to no avail. Too little, too late. Cue black out of the brain. He was gone.

Vivien Michel silkily snaked a bangle from her arm, releasing the transmitter from inside its grasp. She spoke into its mic ‘Package on board; time to clean house’.

There followed her signature smile, sigh and shrug, all the while motioning a team to shift away Bond’s shell of a body..

TO BE CONTINUED..Maybe.

WILL JAMES BOND RETURN?

This is a work of fiction. Pastiche meta-textual literary muscle flex with view to possible conversion for original novel/short stories.

Not for (direct) profit. Advertising revenue = product of ‘hits’ to the blog overall and not from the specifically Bond themed content!

Quasi educational purpose. James Bond = property of Ian Fleming Foundation/Glidrose /EON Productions/Danjaq.

Similarities to actual events or real world personnel all entirely coincidental/incidental/sentimental.

For fun. For now. Clips/actor references/ stock photos etc do not imply any endorsement or collaboration. Many thanks and have a great week!

Transmission Ends. Bond out. x

