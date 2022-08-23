MORE BOND. MORE GALA. (ROGER) MORE. ISH.

Call it a pastiche. Parody. Whatever. Late night, early morning muscle flex jazz riff on a 007 motif set?

As with the best ‘relationships’, so in writing: Doesn’t need titles or definitions. Just FUN. 😉

Here we go.

Episode 000?? Bond was at a party for rich and thick people, hosted by a big baddie called Drax. Determined to see the villain off to meet their maker, our hero was ready to strike.

Then he was knocked out. By a fellow agent and muse of old, Vivien Michel. Every bit as resourceful as Bond, she also happens to be Gala Brand’s bestie.

James therefore cannot resist playing against both Vivien and Drax, as he awakens from a mini coma/stupor and plays THE GREATEST GAME..

Bond screamed out in utter confusion. ‘WHERE AM I? WHAT IS THIS? DRAX: DID YOU DO THIS? I’LL KILL YOU, DAMMIT!.

Then, a blast of nausea and shards of pain burned through his very bones, cutting off whichever monologue of hysteria 007 was uncharacteristically about to embark upon.

His thoughts turned to Gala Brand, yet again.

Get out of here. ALIVE. See her for cocktails? Somerset house. Savoy. Nickel Bar? Plan a trip away. Stratford? Dorset? Scotland on the sleeper train. Anything. But he HAD to compose, focus and navigate an escape, first.

Deep breath, in and out, minor reboot of bodily systems, honing of co-ordination and balance. Pilates skills, he had learned those recently c/o this lovely facility.

Within minutes, the agent of legend was on his feet and eager to fight: JAMES BOND HAD RETURNED.

Location check: He appeared to be in some sort of castle? With a fairy tale turret like view of the world. The precise co-ordinate set was now irrelevant to Bond. Probably close to the party earlier with its attendant heraldic symbolism. Drax had perhaps rented it, too. Fair enough. Let the man have his moment of hubris. Before certain death at Bond’s hands?

Except that, as Vivien had pointed out, correctly? Bond did not have an assignment to kill Drax. The government knew, via Mi6 of Bond’s new business interests and intentions to stakeout Drax’s plans. But there was no official remit/assignment/legal exemption under which killing Drax would be anything other than murder, plain and simple.

So what? James could do jail time, no problem. An absolute doddle when compared to public school. Same perils in the showers, for starters. But he’d really rather not ‘go there’, in any sense. No need.

He could get around it. Just beat up Drax to bloody pulp? Frame a henchman ‘usual suspect’ as first line of defence and claim reasonable force in line of self protection /that of others if absolutely pushed to do so.

Drax deployed some semi pleasantries, in any event.

‘The truth is, Mr Bond that yes, it is the same year /time etc as when last you saw conscious light. No time has passed beyond an hour or so. Enough to move you, get you here and face the truth. See, the apocalypse? It’s happening now. It started years ago. And there is nothing you, I or indeed anyone can do about that.’

Bond was now done with the civility. He lunged and launched himself at Drax. A sequence of simultaneously calculated yet chaotic pummel punches into the enemy’s solar plexus, for a surely guaranteed nervous chain reaction? The much mooted watch as knuckle duster was deployed, too.

But the damage was superficial, at best. Drax was not returning fire, though did make some pretence at a quasi Judo strike to his challenger’s hips. And yet, like almost everything else in his life, this villain was escaping, consequence free, protected, shielded, and insulated by luck, ego and subterfuge.

Less Teflon ‘coated’ as insulated and enforced, completely impervious to any attack, both physical and psychological.

James gave up; something he regarded as a defeat and humiliation in itself. Tired, deflated and on verge of passing out again; his punches lacked..punch? And in any event, on cue, Drax summoned two guards to help him end the fight.

Bond felt a 6’4 ish lackey grab him, cuffing the 007 hands and sitting his body down. Gave new meaning to ‘clingy’. That said? Possibly the nicest, most apologetic henchman in history.

‘Sorry to do this to you; didn’t want to tie you up either, Mr James. Call me MR ANDREW. Hope it works out with you and Gala Brand by the way! Happy to help get a message to her, too. She might even help my own career‘.

‘Oh Jesus’, came Bond’s reflex response.

Drax smiled but put a stop to things. ‘That’s quite enough, Andy, thank you’.

Mr Andrew/Andy was eager to please: ‘Will there be anything else, sir?’

Bond could not resist giving his own orders.

‘Yes. FUCK. OFF. That applies to you, too, Drax. Oh and ‘Mr Andy’? Presume that’s a common code-name for your sort. Seen it before in another operative so maybe change it? If I need any help with Gala Brand, or anything in fact, I will let you know. I won’t, though. So yes. Please please do, fuck off. There’s a good boy. SIT! Uncuff me, too, if you would?’

Everyone was amused. A chorus of mutually maniacal laughter filled the room, albeit briefly. The hired help was motioned to stand down; but kept at hand in the room, lest Bond attempt more heroics.

Drax then began removing some cladded padding from under his shirts. That perhaps explained the immunity to the punches.

Drax’s hair was also wrenched away from the face. That characteristic curtain flop mop had existed either as wig or extensions. Genius. Several jowls disappeared from the face, like a miraculous clown, via post Botox filler top up footballer’s wife. Great make-up.

But no avoiding the scarring, close up, both physical and psychological.

Accent was adjusting, too. Rebooting? The more English than the English ‘um, er, ah’ was morphing into a ghastly transatlantic twang.No doubt Drax was prepping an American move. He could live there as a joint citizen? Perhaps even stand for POTUS, on instruction from a recent holder of that office?

IE: Drax was a most theatrical of threat; amusing, even. A slim whiff of civilisation was ‘there’, no question. But all the more dangerous, for that. The man had caused the deaths of countless personnel, many of whom had been James’ colleagues in the field.

Frequent schemes; some, granted, with Drax simply as the catalyst /facilitator. All wreaking of unchecked destruction, nonetheless. And he cheated at cards, that worst of offences.

Despite all that? He poured Bond a glass of Brandy and hovered over his new prisoner with what looked to be a contract of some sort, accompanied by Mont Blanc fountain pen.

At that point, Vivien entered the room. She dismissed the hired help guards, via her usually elegant hauteur.

Drax was elated. He had to gloat!

‘You didn’t know she worked for me, did you? Ms Michel is brilliant! Classicist, lawyer, good in a fight, great with money. Efficient. Solid.

Oh an easy on the eye, too. Perfect double agent. If I can get Gala Brand to work with her, for me, I get my very own tag team of sexual assets in the field. If they were boys, I could call them Timmy O’Denowas and Donald Ferentes.

You can watch, Mr. Bond. From the next life.’.

007 could be described as many things. Pretentious was not in that arsenal of adjectives. So, he genuinely had to ask where the in joke was?

Vivien explained, obligingly.

‘I think Hugo is referring to ‘Timeo Danaos et dona ferentes. Or: Fear the Greeks, especially when they come bringing gifts’ or some such awkward paraphrase and bad translation. Friendly treachery. Very clever. Very funny. Very obscure, too. Nobody would get the reference, so don’t beat yourself up about it Bond. We have people who can do that for us’.

Bond smiled at Vivien’s intellect, speed and besting of Drax. Still hated her for being a double agent, though, if she was one at all? Possibly a double-triple blind.

She had not killed 007, despite having had a chance. Perhaps even still felt some maternal/filial instinct to protect a fellow field agent and friend to Gala Brand? Time to find out, it seemed.

Drax was still on a roll, nonetheless; monologuing.

‘You see, Mr Bond, as I stated before. The end is here, already. No need for a ticking clock, timebomb, rocket, drugs market flood or any such nonsense.

Worldwide financial meltdown is upon us all; environmental decline accelerating; strikes paralysing the country. And a nice set of mini wars is there to be taken, exploited and won.

I secured a slice of political power and lost it. Fine. No matter. I can just re-emerge as a saviour when the real damage has been done.

I will be a new Emperor with a world order, bespoke! Caesar to the world, via my own British Aeneid. And because I am a gentleman, as indeed are you? I am offering you a contract role in that.

Hence the pen and paper, post Brandy, of course. Ts and Cs apply! Ms Michel can try and persuade you, uncuff you and oversee you signing away your life and interests, to me. Serve my new empire. Or die. She can kill you. Licence to do so, you see. Terribly sorry.’

And with that? He left the room. Bond was alone, it seemed with Vivien Michel.

‘Please tell me you’re not on his side?’ Bond begged her.

‘Oh for fucks’ sake of course I am not on his side‘, Vivien assured him.

‘Great! Why not just team with me earlier though? Why drug me and knock me out? I mean, if we are on the same team that’s just not cricket. Or Rugby!’.

‘Oh that? Well the knock out was a side effect. See, when I shook you by the arm? That was me administering a new kind of truth serum. To you.‘.

Bond was suddenly more panicked than when he had awoken earlier.

‘What could you possibly want to ask me? I mean, why would I lie? Same intel, same field data etc’.

‘Same as before. I need to know your plans for the end of the world, James. Because if those do involve my best friend, Gala? Then you’d better be a truly honest, worthy and competent protector’.

‘She can protect herself. As can you.’

‘No doubt. But she asked me to make absolutely sure you’re not deceiving, using or playing her. Gala would do it herself but has a busy workload. And I enjoy the field research for my next book.’

‘That’s all lovely. And if I give the wrong answers?’, queried Bond.

‘Then I am sure you and Mr Drax can go off together and live happily ever after. But suspect you’d really rather marry Gala Brand. So let’s make this as swift and painless as possible. I have some questions to ask. You will answer’.

Bond could not resist one last quip, as he no longer knew what to make of it all.

‘Fine. But this brandy needs a Cigar to match. I have one in my jacket pocket, which nobody seized. Ask your questions as I sign the Drax documents, either as genuine career move or to buy some time. Both roads lead me back to Gala, in any event. Because it’s just too much damn fun not to follow her. And you’re a lovely human sat-nav, Vivien.’

So yes, Bond would oblige. He was happy to talk Gala and see her again, once he had staged his escape with Vivien. End of world imminent, might as well enjoy it, if Drax was indeed correct, and the apocalypse was indeed, ‘now’? Cometh the man..

TO BE CONTINUED..Maybe.

WILL JAMES BOND RETURN?

