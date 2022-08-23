SHE HULK IS FINE.

Just fine. Just accept it.

I saw the first ep.

The Good:

It has charm and colour and pace and purpose.

Mark Ruffalo a solid support.

Rumours of poor sfx = wrong. It looks fine.

Not misandrist. Indeed, this is not even feminist ffs.

This feels like a tv SHOW. Connected to the MCU big picture but at last, not trying to be cinematic or epic. Knows its limitations. Could even be a Bill Bixby era spin off!

Nice Tony Stark references and closing credits.

The Bad:

Don’t do a progress montage without cause? As in, it has ZERO dramatic impact if unconnected to the lead character’s journey / setbacks / struggles?

There is no menace to the Hulk or She-Hulk now. Bad!

Inconsistent and illogical and tonally blurred in places. If Banner is now Professor Hulk, then why wear an ‘inhibitor bracelet’??

Not enough actual law as yet for a law show.

Prurient and rather nasty fixation with whether Captain America was a virgin. He’s not: Bucky got lucky and they did a lil fucky..: ok, just kidding, but that is still funnier than She-Hulk.

In short: not the shit show some have ranted about. But no masterpiece, either. I’d genuinely rather have seen the mooted 1980s version with Brigitte Nielsen. Early days, though and by no means unwatchable. Might grow on me. FINE!

For real world Stark Tech / Dr Banner level innovations, see:

Sustainability Roadmap

And: City Maps

Or: Augmented World

And this company, right here, which I have come across in my research.

If you are still reading at this stage then also check out these two:

Airports

Locations