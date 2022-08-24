Aaron Taylor-Johnson says he has a list of Actors he won’t work with

In a recent interview, Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson revealed that he and his co-star Brad Pitt have a good list and alarming list of actors they will work with and won’t.

The star pair have together appeared in the recent blockbuster movie “Bullet Train” helmed by “John Wick” and “Deadpool 2” directed by David Leitch.

While promoting his latest venture at Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland, Aaron Taylor-Johnson spoke about his experience working with Pitt. He said that he genuinely relished working with Pitt, and he wants his co-stars to be like this only.

Mentioning Pitt as a “humble and gracious human being,” the actor expressed, “He is in a new chapter of his life, I think.” These casts seemed close as they walked the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of the film later this month, where Joey King prattled over “amazingly normal” Pitt.

The actor continued the interview while speaking about this new venture; he said he was overwhelmed and a bit intimidated when he first came on to this project. “It is similar to ‘Holy cannoli, – action film with David Leitch and Brad Pitt,’ like, ‘This is wild!’ the actor then added that when he reached the set, it felt much more comfortable and exciting, and that was the turning point.

The actor kept praising Pitt for offering a welcoming on-set environment. He said that Brad is someone who sets the tone and is an amazing, talented leader. “Brad is such a big cheerleader for everybody,” the actor added. “It was wild to be like, ‘Wow, what a nice, freaking normal guy.”

Taylor-Johnson starred in action movies like “Kick-Ass”, “Avengers: Age of Ultron” and more. The actor later said he wants to offer light and joy into the world and be around people there to have a good time.

He then continued, “You work with many actors, and after a while, you start making notes: ‘I am not working with this person ever again.’ He believes one should choose the colleagues and work wisely, and only work with those who give you good vibes. The interview continued when actor Taylor-Johnson and Brad Pitt spoke to ET that the duo together had started a band while filming the action/comedy. “Joey’s gonna be our front person, And we’re all kind of doo-wopping in the back,” Pitt added.

Taylor-Johnson has been appearing on the screen and acting since he was six years old; however, he managed to make a bond on the set of Bullet Train, which he couldn’t do earlier with any other actor.

In the David Leitch and Brad Pitt-led action-comedy, Taylor-Johnson has played Tangerine, who is one half of an assassin pair identified as The Twins. The other half, Lemon, is played by Brian Tyree Henry, and the two actors rapidly establish a relationship that supports their brotherly affiliation on the screen.

He said it was good intuition, which is rare. The actor said he had never had a bond with another actor. He appraised Brian Tyree Henry as a versatile, talented actor. He said they could hit it off straight away. Taylor said he is a beautiful person and a good friend.

Taylor and Brad Pitt have a fantastic fight scene that’s physical yet comedic at the same time in this David Leitch movie. The actor said that it was David who supported them to be courageous and perform the role. The actor said, with 87North, they had one of the best, most practised stunt teams there who pushed boundaries. Aaron Taylor-Johnson said that all the actors doing action movies have unique fighting styles, and that’s important.

In most action movies, they all fight as if they’ve been trained as martial artists, which Taylor finds boring. He said, unlike this, in this movie, all these characters fight very contrarily and characteristically. That’s when it creates the comedy element, as the viewers know who your character is. Fighting in a narrowed space also adds to that. Thus, he and Brad would just go.