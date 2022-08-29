Fic. Fan Fic. Bond. James. Bond.

Transmission, continues..

Story, so far:

Bond is on a quest to win three prizes. First: Job security, on his terms (consultancy business, with occasional Mi6 ties). Second? Take down Hugo Drax, old adversary turned wannabe political mastermind. And third? Fight! Fight! Fight!..For the hand of Gala Brand, lost love, back on the scene. Will he win all /any? Spoiler alert: yes and no and maybe. But he has to escape Drax’s clutches, with a little help from Vivien Michel and their shared pool of wits and resources.

Read on, if you dare, and roll the dice. JAMES BOND IS TAKING THE BIGGEST GAMBLE OF HIS LIFE.

CUE GUN BARREL /OPENING SONG ETC..

THE RIDDLE IN AN ENIGMA..

Vivien Michel arched her heel onto a chair; pinged the top of a suspender belt at her thigh via the line of a seam on her stocking, then winked and smiled at Bond.

He saw that as a cue. She was playing a bit? So he had to push things and test the girl’s patience; like a child, winding up a strict school mistress (Bond had seduced a few in his time, starting, in fact AT school, thereby winning expulsion and legendary status: another story).

‘Oh this is the condemned man? Last request thing? I am sorry, Vivien. But you yourself said I ought not play with anyone except Gala Brand. It would be awkward. Weird, even. You two are friends. You’d both abandon me.

I’d be a little footnote girly giggle, years from now, in your meet up/whatsapp groups and Oxford Gaudes or whatever. Total wally, patsy. No extra curricular nookie is worth that. Even on pain of death!

Plus? I’ve seen the file on your boyfriend. Austrian. Ripped. Rich. Readied. He’d have me killed. Even after I was dead. So..um..yes, but no..but‘.

Vivien smiled, then motioned to Bond to ‘shush’. She patrolled the room and after a brief play with what looked like a lipstick and mirror, detached and assembled a bug detector from both pieces of otherwise innocuous lifestyle /beauty accessories.

Adrenaline was needed, now. Teasing Vivien had achieved just that, whilst calming his wits enough to obtain the clarity of survival. Drax had therefore been right, in a way.

Gala and Vivien. A double act. But instead of obscure Greek classical references, ‘Fight and Flight’ would be more apt in renaming these two fascinating women. Which was which? Didn’t matter. Both equally useful in the field.

Bond had to ask his own questions, furthering the mission, of course.

‘Thought there was a truth serum thing? And you would ask me about Gala? While I was in cuffs, maybe?’

Vivien laughed.

‘That’s your fantasy, James. Not mine. Just a wind-up. Gala’s idea in fact. As was the joke about a truth serum. Though the knock out drug, via handshake? Coded to your DNA? That was my idea and VERY real. Testing it out. On you. It works. As for you and ‘GB’?

I stand by my warning. Over-invest, prematurely and get too passionate? She will run. Do your usual cold bastard routine? She will run. But find the balance. And you might win. You might.

But hurt her, either way? Or whinge about it all? I will know. And know this: I am just as inventive, resourceful and threatening as you on one of your self indulgent vendetta missions.

Got that? Good. Now, be a good little boy; have the cigar and brandy, read and maybe sign the Drax contract and let’s get out of here. Unless you have a better plan to share?’ .

Bond puffed the substantial cigar as though it were a final inhalation and exhalation of air before death. Which of course, it could be, to him, if indeed, Drax had him, to the wall, cornered? But then a rat is most deadly when in that position.

And spies basically are, rats, as they ‘rat out’ or grass up perceived counterpart villainy; via infiltration and impersonation of said character flaws. He could sense the distilled fruit juice in the Brandy and feel the lineage in the cigar.

Perfect! Hennessy, perhaps? The cigar was Bond’s own choice of the week. Arturo Fuente Don Carlos.

Drax’s Churchill waxwork looked on in the background, approvingly.

Back to business: Bond scan read the contract and signed. Services / consultancy, to Bond’s own company, for Hugo Drax. Equity investment stake? Shares plus cash, per contract. Initial value circa £6 million, give or take?

Vivien looked on, bemused. ‘Signing without reading? Tsk, tsk, Mr Bond!’

Bond shrugged.

‘I have read, in haste. And contracts under duress are invalid, in any event. I also saw ‘force majeure’ at the end schedules. Acts of God etc. And there is about to be just that. An act of God.’

Vivien raised her eyes to the heavens. ‘Oh God. WHAT? Please. Let me guess. You’ll blow up the room and sing ‘God Save the Queen’?’.

‘Nice. But no. I’ll jump out that window there. Hay bales beneath break the fall. Scream your head off. Say I assaulted you or something. I’ll call in the Army. Have that bastard arrested before he even knows I’ve thought about it. Watch him give a speech THEN. When he’s on trial. Bingo! And all home for tea at the Gala safehouse in London’.

Vivien giggled and covered her mouth to prevent a full laugh. Bond, bemused, gad to ask.

‘What’s funny? It’s a solid plan. Ok, not as sophisticated as yours and Gala’s, no doubt? But a GOOD plan, improvised!’

‘Yes. Except entirely redundant, James! You didn’t LISTEN to Drax, did you? He no more has a plan than do you. ‘Apocalypse’ was his word. NOT ‘Armageddon’. Revelation. He’d not ‘revealed’ anything of substance, yet. So we need him calm, caught off guard. Not in a panic. Relaxed, distracted, even.’

‘Ok. How do you propose doing that?‘

‘Gala deployed another hidden asset. Just WAIT til you see the entertainment she has planned for Mr Drax. Coming soon, in fact. A little Burlesque number. Tribute to Dance of the Seven Veils ‘

‘Let me guess. ‘Rumer’: That’s the girl Gala would send to kill Drax?’

‘Yes to the Rumer. No to the kill. I KEEP telling you, James. We want him alive. Even if you don’t. So sit back and enjoy the show. You’ll have a front row seat, I promise! Very relaxed, too, no doubt!’

‘How?’

At that point? Bond realised he had let his guard slip, yet again, by talking to Vivien, about Gala Brand. The lady had taken his hand. For the second time in a day? He slumped into a deep slumber.

Vivien dragged the seemingly lifeless Bond back into a chair. She then radioed her backup, via the bangle mic. A genius at playing all sides, whilst unimpeachably serving just one.

‘Package on board. Again.’

Then, following Bond’s own advice? She called out for some henchperson help, via the scream Bond had recommended.

JAMES BOND MIGHT RETURN.

To be sort of maybe continued. If that is, it’s not too long by now? 😉

NB: This is a work of fiction. Pastiche meta-textual literary muscle flex with view to possible conversion for original novel/short stories.

Not for (direct) profit. Advertising revenue = product of ‘hits’ to the blog overall and not from the specifically Bond themed content!

Quasi educational purpose. James Bond = property of Ian Fleming Foundation/Glidrose /EON Productions/Danjaq.

Similarities to actual events or real world personnel all entirely coincidental/incidental/sentimental.

For fun. For now. Clips/actor references/ stock photos etc do not imply any endorsement or collaboration. Many thanks and have a great week!

Transmission Ends. Bond out. x

For tips on becoming a real life Bond villain in power, but with benign intentions, see below:

Sustainability Roadmap

And: City Maps

Or: Augmented World

And this company, right here, which I have come across in my research.

If you are still reading at this stage then also check out these two:

Airports

Locations