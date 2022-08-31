BEAST REVIEW

JAWS WITH CLAWS/PAWS/IDRIS!

I did not plan on seeing this film. but Cineworld very helpfully booked me a ticket to watch a James Bond film in NOTTINGHAM, having directed me, specifically, to the BIRMINGHAM site. Anyway. Improvisation, fate, woteva..I saw BEAST.

THE GOOD:

Idris Elba is great at action and convinces as a Doctor /field medic/Dad. This guy is a star. Action hero. Good actor. Versatile, charismatic, likeable. Cool!

The movie is refreshingly simple and self contained. A taut thriller which does not outstay its welcome or try shared universes or political statements.

Visually stunning. In love with the landscape and scenery.

Nods to GHOST AND THE DARKNESS / JAWS / JURASSIC PARK!

THE MEH:

The lion does not look that great in some shots?

They do not explain why one lion is a vicious killer who does it for fun whereas others hunt for food.

There is a slight feeling of seen it all before? Begging the question of why do this, now?

Though refreshingly apolitical, it’d be nice to have Idris battle poachers a bit more frequently and personally as a kind of B plot? Missed opp, theme wise imho and also, human menace is always needed in man vs nature films.

You will enjoy BEAST, If you see it. By no means unmissable. But worthwhile, solid to good cinema, deploying one of the best leading men in the business. RECOMMENDED. GRRRRRRR 😉

