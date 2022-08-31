I won’t watch House of Andor or Star Wars Dragon things

Here’s why:

nb this is a NOT review! Because reviewing something one has not seen is just madness and deeply unfair, even as a blogger!

But, it is ok to explain why I choose NOT to watch these new pieces of ‘entertainment’. As follows:

PREQUEL PROBLEMS:

Prequels do not ‘work’! They just bugger your continuity. Even the Bible (cf: post exilic texts) has problems with what is canon / who wrote what and when.

Sometimes, the pitch can succeed, I grant. GODFATHER 2 is great but fuses prequel TO sequel, seamlessly so. And I applaud the ambition of PHANTOM MENACE. The opening of INDIANA JONES AND THE LAST CRUSADE =mini prequel perfection!

But? In most cases, imho? The back-stories are cash-ins, usually launched because a saga ended or an actor died and yet the IP is still worth something.

You know where everything is going. Therefore, unless one cares about new characters or plotlines within the framework provided (ie: it tells its own story whilst leading, organically to the finish line sequel /original?)..the whole affair is cynical and pointless reverse engineering. With some forced in-joke nods and winks. Where the hero got ‘that’ jacket/scar etc.

You may as well just remake, reboot or be damned, I tell you! And on those very notes of principle, I apply to facts..

ANDOR!

Andor is the dullest character in STAR WARS history. Second only to Poe Dameron for utterly pointless, charm free, wannabe second rate Han Solo inanity.

The idea of giving Andor his OWN SERIES? Oh do sod off.

That said? Mon Mothma looks REALLY FIT. So might sneak a look at her..bits (in the show..her bits in the show..her scenes..um..that’s enough).

GAME OF THRONES: HOUSE OF THE DRAGON:

They filmed a prequel already. It starred actual NAOMI WATTS! Then they binned it? Never shown. I aint watching something where you almost had Nicole Kidman’s bestie dancing around in za nude and instead give us..Matt Smith?

Matt belongs on DOCTOR WHO. Just like David Tennant, the kid should have stuck with that part a bit longer, negotiating special episodes or something between full series turns?

And Smith was great in THE CROWN (replacing him was stupid: there is something called make-up to age up actors?!). But I have no desire to see Mr Smith mucking around with dragon prequel lore. Especially when HBO and co really mucked up the original series’ ending, despite having more books at hand/in production? Very odd.

Still, each to their own. ENJOY! I just will not be joining in this time. Sorry! 😉