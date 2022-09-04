JAMES BOND. APOCALYPSE VOW.

That ongoing fan fic pastiche:

Gala Brand Chronicles ro07-m-c007-m almost parody jazz riff writing muscle fl-exercise, continues.

Story so far:

James Bond set up a consultancy firm but toys with returning to Mi6.

Matters complicated by Gala Brand, the one woman to friend z00-7ne James. She’s back. Capturing his heart again.

They are both concerned with the rise and fall of old adversary, Hugo Drax.

Hostage to Drax at a lavish party, James is aided in possible escape by Vivien Michel (one time muse to Bond; lifelong ‘bestie’ to Gala Brand).

Can he work for Drax? Take the money and run? Maybe.

CUE GUN BARREL/OPENING SONG/TITLES..

‘FIGHT AND FLIGHT’.

James Bond saw Gala Brand and Vivien Michel share a sweet, long, lingering, languidly lipstick lesbian kiss.

Then he woke up. Dazed by the impact of yet another subcutaneous knock out from Vivien Michel. This experience had a bonus: came with nicely, lustfully lucid, adolescent fairy-tale level dreams, it seemed. Coded to his DNA, indeed!

Even so. Not good. Bad form. Losing his edge?

Conned again, by Vivien; herself, reporting back, no doubt /acting in concert with, Gala Brand? He convinced himself of retrospective foresight they would play that move on the chessboard. And if anyone could handle it? Well, he was him. JAMES. BOND.

Vivien had rather ruthlessly left Bond resting in the boot of a car. Mitigated, somewhat via kindly providing an earpiece. Thereby ensuring that he could hear every word said outside; save the odd crackle and pop in reception and unwanted noise blast.

She was briefing Drax on her movements with Bond; embellishing details, wildly (AKA: lying/ ‘acting’).

Vivien was excellent in the part. Enjoying it, perhaps, a tad too much?

‘James got rather handsy, I’m afraid. Seriously. Would not take no for an answer. Suggest moving him to a more secure location. If he fails to cooperate? Cars can have accidents. Perhaps he had been drinking?’

Drax smiled; but interrupted Vivien’s train of thought.

‘That’s all very inventive. And I like it. But Bond signed the contract. He is now MINE. And not licensed to kill, so unlikely to attempt assassination. I need him. Alive. I don’t care what he does with his..hands..or..glands. So: please have him retrieved him from the boot’.

James Bond felt the encroaching hands of ‘Mr Andy the overly helpful henchman’; dragging him from the boot.

‘Sorry about that, Mr Bond. Drax’s orders. I actually hate being aggressive. And I hope everything works out with you and Ms Brand, by the way. I like her myself. And Vivien, too. So: If I can help at all..’.

Bond shrugged, smiled and sent the sycophantic servant back to its monstrous master.

A bonfire raged in the background, with fireworks to match. Night on Bare Mountain blazed out, blending into a rendition of Rule Britannia.

Drax was a villain who, for all his many faults, at least knew how to put on a show. Union jacks appeared to be burned. Needless to say; that was not to everyone’s tastes.

Cue objection from a particularly patriotic patron gangster type.

‘WHY IS HE FAKKIN BURNIN’ THE BRITISH FLAG?’

Drax intervened and alerted everyone to the extinguishing of the fires and the unveiling of a new, embellished British Empire flag. So that was his plan?

New empire, with Drax at helm? Bond needed to know more.

But how to tease out more detail; in some haste? There was no gadget for that, other than wits and raw nerve. Bond had those, in enviable supply. Being on the inside of the Drax circle now helped, too. Contract had indeed been signed. And 007’s Bank account was now several million richer, at Coutts .

Then? Providence intervened. There ‘she’ was.

A pre-Raphaelite ‘spectre’; made real, emerging, radiant amidst surrounding embers. Gala Brand. Bond’s adrenaline raced, as always, the moment that the girl in question was even in the area.

Perhaps that was the bolt and jolt needed to escape? No.

He dug into his last well of calm consideration; aiming to just watch and wait. Quite the stretch for 00-ADHD James Bond. Gala’s Luxe perfume and Aquascutum coat were her counterpart to his own sartorial armour. Weapons of massive distraction.

Such sensual triggers made him WANT to go out, fight, kill.

And yet? Served, equally, as incentive to pause, just long enough, to read the situation better.

Gala strode, like lightening, over to Vivien. There was a beautiful synergy between the two women. They motioned Drax toward a ‘final cabaret act’.

Music started again. Bond was stood between Gala and Vivien; both muses somehow protecting, even babysitting him? A reversal of roles, albeit briefly. Emancipation, not emasculation. He’d even things up again, soon, naturally.

But a part of James enjoyed just that moment of vulnerable surrender to beauty and its pseudo-safety. Especially if death remained a possibility in the not too distant future. It always was, to him. So enjoying the little glimpses of fun? Made it all worthwhile.

Drax was sat down and treated to an act he would never forget. ‘Rumer and the Dance of the Seven Veils‘. Bond had to enjoy the show. In that sense, he and the enemy had never been on such equal terms in the battle.

Anything could happen.

Everything was possible: James’ idea of fun.

TO BE CONTINUED/CONCLUDED/WHATEVER. JAMES BOND MIGHT RETURN.

NB: This is a work of fiction. Pastiche meta-textual literary muscle flex with view to possible conversion for original novel/short stories.

Not for (direct) profit. Advertising revenue = product of ‘hits’ to the blog overall and not from the specifically Bond themed content!

Quasi educational purpose. James Bond = property of Ian Fleming Foundation/Glidrose /EON Productions/Danjaq.

Similarities to actual events or real world personnel all entirely coincidental/incidental/sentimental.

For fun. For now. Clips/actor references/ stock photos etc do not imply any endorsement or collaboration. Many thanks and have a great week!

Transmission Ends. Bond out. x

