LORD OF THE RINGS OF POWER OF AMAZON

I refuse to watch it. On principle.

THERE WILL COME A TIME WHEN A NEW TOLKIEN PROJECT TOPS THE PETER JACKSON LORD OF THE RINGS. BUT NOT TODAY!

RINGS OF POWER. I HAVE AVOIDED IT, SO CANNOT REVIEW.

Spoiler alert, however. With certain, notable exceptions? Consensus is..

IT’S SHIT. There. The end!

I leave you with the no doubt far more entertaining reaction videos, made, in many cases, by people who actually READ SOME TOLKIEN!

Here we go.

Wanna build your own earth, but with tech magic better than any ring of power? see below, precious furry footed magic warrior types:

Sustainability Roadmap

And: City Maps

Or: Augmented World

And this company, right here, which I have come across in my research.

If you are still reading at this stage then also check out these two:

Airports

Locations