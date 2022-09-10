What films can you watch at a time like this?

THE QUEEN IS DEAD. LONG LIVE THE KING!

Make no mistake, dear reader: this is a sad and transitional time of grief for the United Kingdom. And indeed, the world. It speaks volumes that even the great John Campea postponed his personal chairing of a daily show, such was the shock at the death of Queen Elizabeth 2nd.



Everyone dies. And a 96 year old woman was, inevitably, facing the end of life.

But the Queen had a vitality, joy, dedication, beauty, charm, vocation and energy. Right to the very last day.

Her final act? Anointing Liz Truss as new PM. That must have taken Elizabeth’s last reserves of energy, possibly in the knowledge that the end was near? It’s Shakespearean in scope and style and structure.

So, yes. It IS a shock, a heart-breaking loss and a reminder that death is inevitable. Equally though? WHAT a legacy of life and love. A model of British fortitude, right to the last.

And life does indeed, go on, alongside those traditions which make it so.

Constitutional monarchy is case in point. It must be protected because we are served by the respect engendered through the associated iconography. A perfect personification and embodiment of tradition; providing vital balance between equality of opportunity and the elite establishment facilitating that. Paradoxical compromise, for sure, yet necessary, nonetheless.

The Crown is so much more than theatrical and historical curiosity for tourists. It is an eternal call to modernity; through the portal of protecting times past. Honouring old traditions lends a template in charting the way to forging new futures.

King Charles III is an inspirational leader, already. Stoic, civilised, curious, compassionate, measured, dignified, determined and diplomatic, to a fault.

His interests in the arts and environment will be great assets in the field and he will make a great King. Though yes, far too early to assess performance. Yet. Give it a week? 😉

Meantime? In reading / managing/ balancing moods? Feel free to try some movies.

They deal with love, life, death and duty. Mindful of mood and respectful to that, whilst existing as self contained, cinematic treats and escapes.

By no means an exhaustive or even extensive list. Just think on it as an initial playlist to punctuate the time, for now?

These are some of my ‘go to’, patriotic popcorn princess propaganda pieces.

Here we Go!

THE QUEEN



SKYFALL



FOUR WEDDINGS AND A FUNERAL



THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK



THOR



LORD OF THE RINGS: RETURN OF THE KING



ELIZABETH: THE GOLDEN AGE



CHILDREN OF MEN



THE DAMBUSTERS



MASTER AND COMMANDER

GOD SAVE KING CHARLES III. RULE BRITANNIA! Etc..

Oh and: yes, by all means have views on the merits or otherwise of Monarchy. But DON’T be on twitter with #notmyking as your mission in life. Leave it a week, or so, maybe? Respect the nation and its feeling as 70 years of history and tradition are laid to rest and a new era is set in motion. Many Thanks! x