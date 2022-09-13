What was the point of #D23?

Answer: NOTHING!

We got:

1: Bunch o’ Marvel announcements which do not even come close to matching the excitement of days past. No Iron Man, X Men, Dr Doom, Fantastic 4. Just B list nonsense imho.

2: Harrison Ford. CRYING. And bowing down to PHOEBE WALLER BRIDGE. ffs. Though nice to see him reunite with Short Round. But why no TITLE or TEASER TRAILER available to the public yet for INDIANA JONES 5? V odd.

3: Some STAR WARS..stuff. None of which I can remember. Cos it’s so dull? Though MANDALORIAN #3 = v cool!

4: More remakes, tv spin offs and other IP hijacks that nobody asked for.

Ergo:

5: A reminder that Disney is still in the shit, has too many IPs and not enough time or talent to truly mine them all and that therefore, #D23 =pointless?

ps: I LOVE BRIE LARSON. LEAVE HER ALONE, TROLLS!

