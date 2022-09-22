Ticket to Paradise. Lovely ingredients. Flawed recipe?

George Clooney and Julia Roberts. Falling in love. Onscreen.

That is, by nature, watchable!

Throw in gorgeous location, nice, upbeat premise and one cannot begrudge TICKET TO PARADISE whatever modicum of box office and critical goodwill it manages to gather.

So, let’s get the ‘bad’ out of the way with, first.

This whole thing has been done before, better. Not least by Julia, circa MY BEST FRIEND’S WEDDING .

. Clooney is charming, yes. But even in comedy, it’s nice to get some definition on his character’s skills/career description etc. Precious little, here. A shame, because it is so good to see the man at least trying to have fun again, in a white collar context, amidst escapist gloss and glamour. PLEASE give us at least one more action movie, sir? Or a return as Dr Ross? Even Bruce Wayne? Because this is just a disposable warm up act.

The outtakes are HILARIOUS! Shame those are reserved for the end credits; which contain more laughs than the actual MOVIE.

You have a fascinating and potentially, farcical yet layered premise. Estranged parents unite to sabotage daughter’s upcoming wedding. The movie seems to forget that tension, those stakes and all the comedic and indeed, dramatic possibilities which follow such a set-up.

BUT…

1: The world NEEDS this, now. Cometh the hour, cometh the movie. Safe, certain, comforting, escapist. It’s a shame one cannot take the cast and location home with them, from the cinema.

2: George and Julia look GREAT. Yes, older. But still, charming, radiant, charismatic and full of zest. It is a joy just looking at them.

3: Sure, a low laugh count. But quantity isn’t quality. When you do laugh here, it works/counts/helps etc.

4: Beautifully shot/lit/framed and boosted by some genuine glimpses of an exotic life.

5: Great soundtrack. #daddancing 🙂

So, whilst I cannot ‘recommend’ TICKET TO PARADISE? I cannot find it in my heart to fail to do so. Does that make sense? Apologies if not. The film is an innocuous piece of derivative entertainment but done with style, class, gloss and undeniable charm. Another B- grade curiosity / special case.

To travel to /map actual paradise see:

Sustainability Roadmap

Or: Augmented World

And this company, right here, which I have come across in my research.

If you are still reading at this stage then also check out these two:

Airports

Locations