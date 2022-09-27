Hugh Jackman is BACK as WOLVERINE.

Here’s why that is GREAT news!

1: The world NEEDS old symbols, back onscreen. More than ever.

2: Wolverine is not defined by youth. Jackman is ironically now better suited to the veteran nature of the character than he was say, twenty years previously?

3: Really, though? Who else could play this part? And don’t say Harrrrryyyyy Potttttterrrr.

4: MULTIVERSE! Ergo, Logan can come back without in fact undoing the film of same name. Though that was, itself, designed as a kind of ‘else-world’ production. Plus, I hated it. And preferred THE WOLVERINE. I know. I’m weird. Sorry!

5: The character will be returning in DEADPOOL 3. Jackman and Reynolds = perfect double act and JUST what Marvel needs, right now, in a post Tony Stark cinematic universe.

