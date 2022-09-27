Interested in Becoming a Nurse? Here’s What It Takes

Is your dream always to be a nurse and make a difference in others’ lives? Would you like to make a career change in nursing from another field? Regardless of your reasons, it’s normal to feel overwhelmed by all the options available if you’re considering this career. It is logical for many to enter the field as registered nurses (RN).

While you consider advancing to a more senior position, like a nurse practitioner or clinical nurse leader, it’ll allow you to gain experience and confidence. But what will it take you to become one? This article outlines the key things you’ll take to venture into nursing. So, let’s dive in.

Apply to Nursing Schools

Nursing school is the first step on the path to becoming a nurse. Entirely online nursing education is not possible. Besides your clinical, many courses require you to attend class. You should therefore apply to local schools unless you relocate.

Nursing school admissions can be very competitive. There is an increasing demand for nurses every day. It would be best if you had a high GPA and good test scores for entrance, and you may have to retake courses to raise your GPA. Getting into nursing school is one of the most complex parts of becoming a nurse.

Choose a Career Path

Nurses can start as certified nursing assistants (CNAs) or staff nurses and progress to nursing administrators. Considering the type of work environment you prefer will help you choose a career path. Nurses work in hospitals, doctors’ offices, and other medical settings, whereas certified nursing assistants work in nursing homes. Can you think of a set that would inspire you most?

Considering your role is also essential. As part of a team, you may benefit from becoming a CNA. You will most likely manage other nurses and assistants as a nurse or advanced practice nurse. As healthcare has many facets, nurses often specialize in certain areas, such as geriatrics or critical care. Consider the type of education you’ll need to pursue, a specific type of nursing if you are passionate about it.

Taking Med Quizzes

It is common for nursing schools to have med quizzes every week. You will probably be required to take an exam in other courses every two weeks and a math quiz. Most nursing school work involves completing the classroom portion and the clinical hours. It is very challenging and requires you to pass quite a few classes.

Fortunately, you can complement it with additional online study tools that provide notes and assessment questions. For example, this medical assessment can help you assess whether you’ve met your learning objectives. If you fail them, you must retake them. Graduating from nursing school without completing every nursing course with a passing grade is impossible. It takes a lot of time and energy. Nursing is a challenging career, but it’s possible if you’re passionate about it. Don’t give up too soon. Although challenging, it is doable. It will be hard sometimes, but if you’re passionate about it, it’ll help you get through. Studying with a game plan can be helpful.

Nursing School Graduation

You are now ready to graduate after completing all nursing courses, achieving an 80% or better, passing all clinical and math exams, and passing everything. However, you are not yet a nurse. There is a board examination to pass. Taking the NCLEX for an advanced degree program is the final step toward becoming a nurse.

The NCLEX allows you to become a registered nurse or RN and work as a health care provider in your state. To become a registered nurse, you must pass the NCLEX after graduating from nursing school.

Become NCLEX-Certified

Nurses without the NCLEX are just nurses who are not registered anywhere. It takes both steps to become an RN or healthcare professional. Nurses can take the NCLEX multiple times before passing it; many need to take it numerous times before passing.

It is genuinely challenging to get into, finish, and pass the examination; your GPA must be competitive to get into school. You’ll find it challenging. It takes a lot of time to complete nursing school. Studying, writing, and completing coursework requires a lot of effort.

Conclusion

It is challenging to become a nurse, but if you are passionate about it, you can succeed. Becoming a nurse involves many steps, including completing an accredited nursing program and passing the NCLEX. Nevertheless, each step is essential to launch your nursing career.

Despite initial trepidation, many people who underwent the process have become nurses. If you work hard and dedicate yourself to your goal, you can become one. Afterward, you may pursue advanced education or training.