South Pacific. A charming Production!

I recommend SOUTH PACIFIC!

I know. This is movie viral, not theatre viral. Even so, sometimes, a stage production captures the spirit of its cinematic counterpart.

This latest version of SOUTH PACIFIC, did just that.

The sets are designed with intricate attention: moving stages; great detail in military / naval props etc. There is a pervasive and buoyant colour to the piece, though it knows both when and how to tone that down.

You will recognise every tune and it’s difficult not to get up and sing/dance along. A standing ovation proved a measure of quite how much fun was had, by all, in a packed house, spanning many age and other demographic ranges.

There is a most interesting, cultural and historical treatment at work, here. As in: zero censorship of certain terms, names and political idioms which would now be all but banned. However, one has to remember first that documenting such patterns was never to endorse them. And second, in any event, the play’s main motif is about moving beyond any prejudice or discrimination. Love literally conquers, all! Timeless. Inspirational. Vital, to embrace.

Of course, one cannot beat a ‘favourite’ version. In my case, that just happens to be a version I saw at Cranmore School, circa 1987/8? They somehow managed to make their small stage every bit as epic as any subsequent version I have seen.

That said? This latest one is a VERY close runner up /joint first prize winner. You will be charmed! And, though I wish the French dude would stop boasting about he once ‘killed a man’ (you’re not impressing anyone with that; not even chicks who are into that shit)..;)..there is no doubt that Julian Ovenden gives a spectacular vocal and physical performance. Think Sam Neill via Tom Hardy with a really big singing voice. That! And he plays it somewhere between Rick/Victor in CASABLANCA.

Last word goes to the girl who stole the show. And no doubt, a few hearts? GINA BECK. Learn that name, now. Because, with the right timing/luck/agent/headshot? She will be a MASSIVE STAR. Think Kylie mixed with Grace Kelly with a hint of Claire Skinner circa Outnumbered. I know. An unusual combination, right? But THAT is what makes her stand out. #bitofacrush 😉 x

Sing along with me…’SOME ENCHANTED EVENING..I killed a man..’ (ok, that’s enough for tonight…).

To find your dream island / lover / bali-hi:

