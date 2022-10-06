WAKANDA FOREVER! Second Trailer launches

The Good! The Bad! The Water-y..

That time of year again. More Marvel. More trailers. Etc.

This sequel to BLACK PANTHER is unlikely to be quite the sensation of the first film. Culturally and so on, plus no AVENGERS hype? But..

1: They seem to treat the death of Chadwick Boseman, in universe, with respect and story utility, at once.

2: Are we getting a lady Black Panther?!

3: Visually, stunning. Builds on the imagery and design of part 1, whilst expanding the stakes.

4: Clearly gives us some new big baddies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? NAMOR!

5: Looks bigger, better, bolder and faster than the previous outing.

Butttttt:

A: Looks too much like an AQUAMAN sequel? AVATAR 2 will also have similar look/feel/theme? We be drowning in water sci fi fantasy movies, here.

B: WHERE ARE THE AVENGERS, yet again?? If this is a global level threat being faced?

C: They could and arguably should simply have recast Boseman.

D: No sign of Michael B Jordan? I know, spoiler, he could not be in this film as the character from last time. But the actor, himself? An undeniable asset, whose absence here is felt every bit as much as Boseman’s?

I will watch the movie. With interest if not all out excited anticipation.

