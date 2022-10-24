CREED 3 Trailer launches

ADONIS IS BACK!

Well, this came from nowhere. But I knew part 3 was happening, inevitably. In some senses, that is most welcome. It’s the ROCKY formula, for a new generation. And Michael B Jordan is always watchable.

However, the story was in effect ‘done’ with part 2 and even that was stretching things a tad into fan fiction?

Also, no sign of STALLONE, here; and yet no explanation as to why (is Rocky dead, offscreen?).

Anyway. I reserve judgement on the film, until I see the actual, um, film?! Seems rational and reasonable enough, right? Intrigued by how Michael B Jordan does a director here. The challenger and story arc remind one of MR T in ROCKY 3, too.

Anyway, see for yourself. In any event, one is guaranteed a cracking score and a GREAT training montage! Ding ding..