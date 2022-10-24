Dr Who has regenerated!

In EVERY sense!
Ok so I will not ‘review’ last night’s POWER OF THE DOCTOR episode. Because I only watched the end.
No spoilers, ish? But read at own discretion/peril of said.
1:
I liked the cameos. Sophie Aldred and Janet Fielding look gorgeous as does another returning companion. But it’s all rather forced, owes a LOT to the Russell T Davies era, without the earned emotion or soul/style and breaks canon, big time. Again.
2:
It’s the end of the Chibnall era. Thank God!
3:
You will LOVE the regeneration surprise. Big time. And yes, there is a glimpse of BOTH next Doctors. Hint: one is familiar/comforting. The other is, in a split second a revelation of big, supercharged screen presence.
‘my future is in good hands’ (The Doctor).