Dr Who has regenerated!

In EVERY sense!

Ok so I will not ‘review’ last night’s POWER OF THE DOCTOR episode. Because I only watched the end.

No spoilers, ish? But read at own discretion/peril of said.

1:

I liked the cameos. Sophie Aldred and Janet Fielding look gorgeous as does another returning companion. But it’s all rather forced, owes a LOT to the Russell T Davies era, without the earned emotion or soul/style and breaks canon, big time. Again.

2:

It’s the end of the Chibnall era. Thank God!

3:

You will LOVE the regeneration surprise. Big time. And yes, there is a glimpse of BOTH next Doctors. Hint: one is familiar/comforting. The other is, in a split second a revelation of big, supercharged screen presence.

‘my future is in good hands’ (The Doctor).