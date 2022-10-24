sssf: HALLOWEEN ENDS

As in ‘saving supposedly shit films’.

Last time I did this? SPECTRE was in the frame. This time? HALLOWEEN ENDS.

IE: Movies that do not enjoy universal acclaim, for whatever reason. Yet somehow? They get us all thinking, talking and yes, FIXING the film in question.

NB: SPOILERS, AHOY. Here we go!

There are good bits in HALLOWEEN ENDS:

1: Meditation on evil. Its legacy, how nature and nurture conflate and conflict.

2: Further sense of a town as character in itself. IE: If something bad happens, to a community? Does the place itself become defined and tainted?

3: Logical, linear and convincing extension of the series mythology. It does not feel too contrived or attempt world building beyond its brief.

4: There are nods to every motif and idea in every previous iteration of the brand. Very clever. All ‘there’.

5: Charming, talented cast, backed by arresting visuals and score/effects/atmospherics etc.

So. How to ‘perfect’ that formula?

Make it a whodunnit. As in EVERYONE in the frame. Including Jamie-Lee? MORE MYERS ACTION. You either have ‘the shape’ or DON’T have him.



DON’T have the end scene with the ceremonial butchering of a body. It’s very odd. If your moral is to avoid hysteria? Why then laud that witch hunt level mob rule as a coda? Very odd.

Have the Corey kid maybe be innocent. As in he does NOT turn to the dark side? That would ironically enough be MORE surprising. By all means keep the tension of his thinking about becoming a killer. But no need for him to succumb. Because you thereby kill the tension and any hope for redemption, at once.



Expand the role of the mom from the movie’s opening. She’s great and v sexy, too. Ditto: branch out the geography? Show us more places, and have even cameo characters ‘count’ such that if/when they die? We CARE. Cf: babysitter in the 2018 HALLOWEEN requel.



requel. PACE AND PURPOSE. Are you a thriller or chiller, movie? Make your mind up and roll with that. There is too much filler and consequently, the whole enterprise lags in places. I want to be GRIPPED, from start to finish, with laughs and scares, en route.

So, there you have it. HALLOWEEN ENDS. It’s fine and a curiosity. I don’t recommend it. But I don’t ‘not’ recommend it. Double negative = sign of quite how confusing the movie is and how its innate merits needed a streamline to simply ‘save’ it.