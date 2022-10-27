27 October 2022 177 Views

BLACK ADAM: Remarkably unremarkable. But Fine for that!

by James Murphy

Another week. Another superhero movie. 

Should I go and see a more arty film? No. Because most so called art films, nowadays, imho, are just as dark, dull and derivative as the average soap opera. Plus, in absence of an A List vs B List system? I am paying same price to see one as another genre.

Therefore, why not invest in something where the money is up onscreen and the goal is simply to entertain an audience and enable its escape? I answered the call. I went to see BLACK ADAM.

It is in many senses a greatest hits of  DWAYNE ‘THE ROCK’ JOHNSON package. 

1: Old ancient Egyptian type curse thingie: check (SCORPRION KING).

2: Joining dying /dead franchise and thereby injecting life (FAST/FURIOUS): Check! 

3: THE ROCK is undefeated. Undefeatable. Muscly. Wall breaking. Ass kicking. Check!

4: Solid to good supporting cast. One of whom comes perilously close to stealing show. CHECK!

5: International globe trotting appeal, pop culture references, family suitable ethic but hints on darker designs: see above (a yes). 

 

Now, as a DC comics film? I have no idea where this fits in continuity. You get some references to recent entries in that series and some super surprising overlap in personnel. But also, self contained.

If you do start asking questions (as in where were all these other heroes when Doomsday/Zod/Darkseid attacked?) then you simply spoil whatever scintilla of fun is there. Which would be a shame.

Now, speaking of fun. IS THIS FUN? Yes, in places. There are some dazzling visuals and effects. A splash of colour. And, despite previously mentioned continuity hole, there are some genuinely satisfying nods to comic book lore. INTERGANG are the baddies here and fans will know them as recurring SUPERMAN antagonists. HINT. HINT..

The problem is that the verisimilitude is not ‘there’. Can our hero be killed or not? What are the limits, if any on his powers? Is saying ‘SHAAZAM!‘ the same power granted to that titular character from a previous DC film?

A God is made and then awakened, thousands of years later, to take down a terrorist group. Cool! But that’s hardly a fair fight. And therefore, to make it more even, the terrestrial, human baddies must themselves (possible spoiler alert but not much?) surely take on a quasi-Satanic form.

IE: if you do not know the stakes, from the outset of a film? Tension is non existent. That would be fine IF compensated with adequate humour/style/innovation/immersive writing and direction. But it isn’t.

So in places, the whole affair is rather dull? Sorry, it just is!

That said? WHAT A TURN by PIERCE BROSNAN as ‘Doctor Fate’ (mystic arts magician and has a nice beard: both character and the actor!).

As I keep saying, Brosnan can and should do BOND 26. Not the whole movie, understand. Just a coda as a retired 007, with Henry Cavill (hint hint) as Bond ‘prime’ from the 1990s. BLACK ADAM gives an indication of how that dynamic could work.

Pierce is enjoying a second wind here. Akin to Bond predecessor, Sean Connery: Brosnan is now a bona fide movie star, in mentor mode. Still super-duper suave, sleek and stylish. Also, funny. Whether intentionally or otherwise. 

So yes, there is some stuff to enjoy here. Plenty of good intentions, optimism, potential, heart, soul and bang for buck. But it is also predictable, leaden, unoriginal and rather flat in places.

Whilst I cannot recommend the film? I applaud BLACK ADAM for trying to be worthy OF a recommend, without pretension or hubris. It’s a passable few hours at the pictures and worth a look, maybe as a half term filler.

A For effort; C for progress.

 

 

New

BLACK ADAM: Remarkably unremarkable. But Fine for that!
177 Views
27 October 2022
BLACK ADAM: Remarkably unremarkable. But Fine for that!

May interest You

Q and A: JOHN ALTMAN. FILM COMPOSER. MUSIC MASTER!
408 Views
24 October 2022
Q and A: JOHN ALTMAN. FILM COMPOSER. MUSIC MASTER!
#sssf: HALLOWEEN ENDS
258 Views
24 October 2022
#sssf: HALLOWEEN ENDS
All things BOND
514 Views
05 October 2022
All things BOND

Popular

SANDMAN. It’s so diverse! But, so what?
4935 Views
10 August 2022
SANDMAN. It’s so diverse! But, so what?
RIP: BATGIRL, BATMAN, DC ON FILM AND POSSIBLY, WARNER BROS?
1135 Views
03 August 2022
RIP: BATGIRL, BATMAN, DC ON FILM AND POSSIBLY, WARNER BROS?

Tags

2012 action adventure. sequels Avatar Batman Comic-Con Contests Daniel Craig Disney District 9 Facebook Harrison Ford Indiana Jones Iron Man Iron Man 2 James Bond James Murphy Man of Steel Marvel Marvel Studios Movie Review NBC nostalgia Politics Review Reviews satire Sequels Skyfall Star Trek Star Wars Super 8 Superman The Avengers The Dark Knight Rises Tom Cruise Trailer Tron Legacy Twitter Universal Pictures Viral marketing Viral video Viral Videos vvru Warner Bros YouTube
Tech and columnist partners: AR guided journey planning, Point cloud processing, Airport stores, Stores and Restaurants near me, FAQ, Smart Cities, City Maps, Global Sustainability Roadmap, Augmented Reality
Recommended pages: Smart Cities R&D, A Guide to St Pancras Station, A Review of the Airport Tavern in Atlanta, AccessWay Vs Moovit Vs Citymapper NYC, Advantages of a Wheeled Or Duffel Business Travel Bag, Airport Outfit Ideas, An Overview of the Bing Maps Tile System, Any Breakfast Restaurants near me: Five of Our Favorites in Chicago, Attractions Near London Euston Station, Best Hotels For Business Travel, Best Portable Fans for Traveling, Best Western Airport Inn in Memphis, Bing Maps - Aerial View, Bing Maps API Pricing, Bing Maps Bird's Eye View, Bing Maps For Inshore Fishing, Bing Maps Vs Google Maps, Business Travel Hacks - Packing Smart, Business Travel in the UK, Business Travel Insurance Exclusions, Business Travel Insurance For Employees, Business Travel Insurance - What You Need to Know, Business Travel Luggage, Can Citymapper Be Used Offline?, Can I Use Citymapper Without Data?, Choosing a Travel Blanket, Choosing an Airport Near Disneyland, Choosing the Right Last Mile Carrier, Citymapper For Long Trips, Citymapper Introduces COVID-19 City Mobility Index, Citymapper London - The Ride-Hailing App of the City, Citymapper Los Angeles Review, Citymapper - New Apps For Cities Coming Soon, Citymapper New York Apps, Citymapper New York City App Review, Citymapper Offline Bus Map, Citymapper Review - Popularity and Usage on the Apple Watch, Citymapper Ride Arrangement Review, Citymapper Vs Google Maps For Bikes, Citymapper Vs Google Maps, Disadvantages of Google Earth Property Lines, Documentary Requirements For a Business Traveller, Does Citymapper Consider Traffic?, Does Citymapper Have an API?, Does Citymapper Warn About Get Off Bus?, Does Citymapper Work on Galaxy Watch?, Does Citymapper Work Without Cellular?, Download Wikitude for Android From the Market With Felgo, Examples of Business Travel Policies, Exploring the Great Wall of China in Google Earth, Facts About Crossrail Farringdon Station, Fancy a coffee at the train station in Irvington, Farringdon Tube Station in Clerkenwell, Getting Around Las Vegas With Wikiroutes, Google Earth Alternatives, Google Earth Black Zones Revealed, Google Earth Easter Eggs, Google Earth Studio - How to Make Videos With Google Earth, Google Earth Vs Google Maps, Google Maps Easter Eggs 2021, Google Maps Easter Eggs 2022, Google Maps Easter Eggs, Google Maps - New Location Sharing, Google Maps New York Vs Citymapper, Google Maps of Grand Central Station New York, Google Maps Paris - Benefits For Wheelchair Users, Google Maps Property Lines, Google Maps Timeline - How to Change and Delete Dates, Google Maps Truck Route, Google Street View Cars, Google Street View in Germany, Hadrian's Wall Walk Route Planner, HGV Route Planner Webfleet Solutions, Hidden on Google Earth - Secrets Revealed!, Hotels For Business Travellers, How Accurate is Citymapper?, How Accurate is Google Maps in Measuring Distance?, How Do I Connect Google Maps to My Toyota Navigation System?, How Do I Get Compass Bearings on Google Maps?, How Do They Get Street View on Google Maps?, How Does Apple Maps Know Where My Car Is Parked?, How Last Mile Delivery Tracking Can Benefit Your Business, How Many Cruise Ships Have Sink?, How Much Data Does Apple Maps Use on Your Phone?, How Much Data Does Citymapper Use For Walking Directions?, How Much Does Mapbox Cost?, How Often Does Apple Maps Update?, How to Add a MapBox Map in Adobe XD?, How to Add a Wikitude Direction Indicator to Your AR App, How to Add More Than 10 Destinations on Google Maps, How to Add Stops in Apple Maps, How to Buy Ticket From Citymapper, How to Change Apple Maps Voice, How to Change Home and Work Destination on Citymapper, How to Change Home on Apple Maps, How to Change Language on Apple Maps, How to Change the Voice on Google Maps, How to Choose a Business Travel Luggage Set, How to Create Blippar Content?, How to Download Boston Street Map Citymapper, How to Download Google Earth Offline, How to Draw a Line on Google Maps, How to Draw on Google Maps, How to Drop Pin on Apple Maps, How to Find a Dog Park Near Me, How to Find Abandoned Houses on Google Maps, How to Find an Airport Van Rental in New York, How to Find Antique Stores Near Me, How to Find East West North South Directions on Google Maps, How to Find Mile Markers on Google Maps, How to Find Out About a Travel Agency Refund Policy, How to Find Restaurants Along a Route in Google Maps, How to Find the Titanic Wreck Site Using Google Earth, How to Fix an Address on Google Maps, How to Fix Location Not Available Errors on iPhones and iPads when travelling, How to Get Started With Google Maps Food Delivery, How to Keep Track of Business Travel Expenses, How to Make a Radius Map For Marketing in Google Maps, How to Make an Interactive Map With Google Maps, How to Make an Itinerary in Citymapper, How to Make Google Maps Default on iPhone, How to Make the Most of Google Maps for Restaurants, How to Mark a Location on Apple Maps, How to Measure Distance on Bing Maps, How to Mute Apple Maps Voice Guidance, How to Obtain a Bing Maps API Key and Use it With Dynamics Business Central, How to Organise Citymapper Saved Searches, How to Pack a Suitcase for a Business Trip, How to Remove Business Name From Google Maps, How to Remove Restaurants From Google Maps, How to Remove the Wikitude Free Trial Watermark, How to Request a Megabus Refund, How to Rotate Google Maps on a Mobile Device, How to Save Directions Offline on Citymapper, How to Track Someone on Google Maps Without Them Knowing, How to Turn Off Driving Mode on Google Maps, How to Turn Off the Citymapper App on Your Android Phone, How to Turn Off Tolls in Google Maps, How to Turn Off Tolls on Apple Maps, How to Upload Video to Wikitude Studio Manager, How to Use a Canal Route Planner, How to Use a Caravan Route Planner to Improve the Game, How to Use an Airport Viewer, How to Use Bing Maps - Driving Directions, Traffic and Road Conditions, How to Use Blippar in a Few Minutes?, How to Use Citymapper Offline, How to Use Citymapper on Apple Watch, How to Use the Bing Maps API, How to Use the Citymapper Green Blue Dot Walking App, How to Use the Google Maps Compass, How to Use the Wikitude SDK, How to Use Wikitude to Automatically Recognize 3D Models, Important Features of Bing Weather Radar Maps, IRIS, Necoichi, and Petneces Travel Litter Box, Is Adding More Cities to My Citymapper App Worth the Weekly Subscription?, Kings Cross Station Luggage Storage, King's Cross Station Map, Leica CityMapper, London Paddington Station Map - How to Get There, London Waterloo Station, Luggage Storage Near St Pancras Station, Manchester Piccadilly Station, Mapbox Vs Carto, Megabus Cancellation - How to Get a Refund, Megabus Reviews - What to Look For in a Megabus Review, Megabus Wi-Fi, Moovit, Citymapper, and KakaoTaxi Work in Seoul?, Multithreaded Rendering in Wikitude, Old Version of Bing Maps, Packing Tips For Business Travel, Recurrence of Citymapper in Google Calendar, Reviews of Citymapper Hong Kong, Rules and Exemptions For Business Travel and Subsistence Expenses, SMART Bus Routes Maps in Melbourne, Australia, SMART Bus Schedules and Routes, Smart City Apartments, Smart City Locating Offers Flexible and Remote Jobs, Smart City Networks, St Pancras Station Architecture, St Pancras Station Map - Everything You Need to Know, Strava Route Planner - How it Works, The Airport Animal Clinic is Compassionate and Welcome to All Kinds of Pets, The Best Airport Bars in America, The Best Airport Diner Near MacArthur Airport, The Best Subway Map App For New York City, The Best Train Station Restaurants, The History of Virtual Earth and Bing Maps, The Lack of Meetings Could Have Improved Airport Terminal Services, The New Street Station in Birmingham, The Travel Inn in Portage, New York, Things to Remember on a Business Trip, Tips For Choosing a Business Travel Backpack, Top 5 Travel Keyboards, Train Late Refund Rules, Travel Essentials For Women, Travel Hair Dryers, Travel Insurance When Pregnant, Travel Kettles - Which One is Right For You?, Travel Kit For Men, Travel Kit For Women, Travel Kits - What You Need For Your Next Trip, Travel Resorts of America, Types of Towbars for Airport Towing, Using a TomTom Route Planner When Traveling Abroad, Web Browsing With Bing Maps 3D, What Cities Does Citymapper Work In?, What Do the Colors on Google Maps Mean?, What Features Should a Travel Organizer Have?, What is Blippar App?, What is Mapbox used for?, What is Mapbox?, What is Raw Data on Google Maps?, What Speed Does Google Maps Use For Biking?, What Speed Does Google Maps Use For Driving Directions?, What to Look for in a Business Travel Hotel, What's the Difference Between Citymapper and Citymapper Transit?, When Was Citymapper Created?, Where is the Bermuda Triangle on Google Maps?, Where to Find Bing Maps Historical Imagery, Which Business Travel Company Is Right For You?, Which Travel Jewelry Organizer is Right For You?, Why Does Apple Maps Beep Instead of Talking?, Why Does Citymapper Show Walking?, Why is Wikitude Not Recognizing Images?, Why Moovit Is a Great App For Your Commute, Why You Should Keep a Travel Journal, Wikitude 3D Object Tracking, Wikitude for Blackberry?, Wikitude Markerless Tracking Complete Room, Wikitude Mobile System Requirements, Wikitude SDK Android Tutorial, Wikitude SLAM, SMART 7, and SMART 8 SDKs, Zoom in and Out in Google Maps using new tricks