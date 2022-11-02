DR WHO IS HEADED TO DISNEY PLUS

So what?

A lot of nasty commentators swarming around this news. Here are some pints to remember:

DISNEY LOVES BRITAIN! Seriously. This ironically ensures and enshrines that fairy tale UK imagery will define the Timelord brand more than ever. AND YOU CAN STILL WATCH IT ON BBC!

MONEY! If Disney are platforming the show? Chances are, more money gets invested IN it, innit.

We always needed a Hollywood collaboration on this. Remember: even the 2005 reboot Nu-Who used THE MILL, a top flight effects house and they case Eccleston (I loathe him but a GREAT actor) who had genuine cinematic credibility.

Indeed: go back to the 1996 TV Movie. Is it a bit rubbish? Yes: awful expository intro; identity crisis, composite cut and paste Doctor identity, despite McGann being awesome in it. That said, had the show been scheduled differently at the time, it would have hit big in America AND UK and thereby secured a new series in full.

That idea had been brewing since around 1992/3, when Spielberg and Amblin were involved and it seemed an Alan Rickman/Gary Oldman Doctor was a live possibility. US/UK co-production, kinda works. Don’t knock it.

SHOWING a..show..does NOT mean MAKING it. Yes, Disney will have some say but not too much. This is now Russell T Davies’ baby and his company, BAD WOLF, will make this for BBC and its ‘home’ will be on Disney Plus. Subtle yet vital distinction.

In any event, we get max nostalgia with the return of Tennant as the Doctor and then, from looks of things, a truly cool, charismatic star in Ncuti Gatwa. He has not been cast because he is black or gay or both. It’s because he lights up the screen, just as the Doctor should, when cast just right, as is the case, now!