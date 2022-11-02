JAMES GUNN IS NOW THE BOSS AT DC ON FILM

What might this mean?

Cohesion: One single creative architect of the DC movie universe. Good!

Chaos! In an organised way. As in, optimal auteur pitches I should think. More self contained and free movie visions. Allowing for shared universe story arcs, without being constricted by said or allowing brand confusion/dilution.

FUN! FUN! FUN! As in a LIGHT KNIGHT SUPERMAN! As in BATMAN as flat out action picture not wannabe EMO Goth film school project. And so on.

But at same time? Some adult edge, retained. Constantine/Suicide Squad/Peacemaker. The grown ups will be catered for and even the family / kid friendly stuff will have edge, depth and pathos.

HENRY CAVILL BACK AS SUPERMAN (now he has left THE WITCHER)?

BEN AFFLECK BACK AS BATMAN (whilst allowing a Michael Keaton/Tim Burton Batman ’89 take?).

Plus some Marvel movie alumni defections?

All in all? It’s a good move. Well done, Warners!