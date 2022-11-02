MARVEL STRIKE BACK WITH TWO NEW TRAILERS

They have had a rough time of late with Phase 4.

Here’s the fightback!

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP IN QUANTUMANIA:

It’s a big, epic, sci-fi space opera. Lots of massive plot ideas and stunning visuals to match. KANG! Setting up, finally, a story arc with other Marvel movies for Phase 5. More Pfeiffer, too! Horrrrayyy! And a BILL MURRAY cameo, which might be..awkward? I am curious.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY HOLIDAY SPECIAL:

Inspired stuff; plugs a hole in the cinema and tv schedules by crossing them, together! 80s nostalgia. Star Wars references. Warmth. Humour. Family. AND KEVIN BACON. What’s not to like?

MARVEL ARE BACK ON THEIR WAY TO WINNING UNIVERSAL LOVE!