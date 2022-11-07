STOP GETTING JACK RYAN WRONG!

Amazon. You just trashed Tolkien (imho). Clancy your next op, right?

JACK RYAN IS NOT AN ACTION ADVENTURE HERO!

ffs.

He is an everyman. An academic. With some Marine/military ops training. A stock broker. An analyst. Family man. Historian. Property developer. Occasional, reluctant yet competent politician. He’s aspirational. The American dream. But in over his head, via CIA /Other work. THAT.

That is why Harrison Ford, Alec Baldwin and Ben Affleck played the role so well. Extraordinary skills, but called at eleventh hour of a geopolitical THRILLER.

Jack Ryan is NOT JAMES BOND, JASON BOURNE, ETHAN HUNT, BATMAN etc. He is not meant to be on the run, kicking ass, hanging off trains/cliffs/driving fast cars every five minutes.

Yes, you integrate those tropes as pay off. But the books and indeed, films, were expositional, for most part, with the big set-pieces as a kind of reward amidst the dry office politics atmospherics.

A TV series was an IDEAL platform in which to explore that wider Clancy narrative. But no. Prima facie? In this latest trailer for series 3, with John Krasinski? Ryan is now generic, mid road, pastiche action dude on the run. Well done, Amazon. I think I’ll just go listen to a Clancy book on Audible instead or watch the Ryan movies.

Thanks. But no thanks. I might be wrong, of course. But.

#notmyjackryan 😉