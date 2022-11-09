It is playing in London, now.

Immersive. Intense. Incredible Theatre!

You all know the movie version, right? Liza Minnelli. Joel Grey. Michael York. Definitive? Maybe.

Theatre wise, the Sam Mendes version gave the whole affair new life. Alan Cumming practically defined a career based on his ‘Emcee’ (MC?).

That said? There is a new and exciting, vibrant, visceral take in town. It is worth a look. London is hosting CABARET and it is in the pantheon of perfect performances.

This is REALLY good theatre. No. GREAT Theatre!

You get the whole experience. As soon as you go into the Theatre, even at the Bar, there are Kit-Kat club dancers, getting you in the mood.

The place is decked out in that pre war, Weimar aesthetic. Even prop phones on tables at your seats! Drawback being one cannot take photos but hey, one cannot have it all.

Emily Benjamin …

…is the most promising breakout star turn I have seen in ages. Billie Piper via Paloma Faith. Truly powerful voice. A very real body / look. You believe this is a struggling singer /dancer; flawed in everyway and yet wholly sympathetic in her bid to survive. Watch this girl. Trust me. Big star. And she was the understudy, I think?!

Critically, this show ‘gets’ what the theme is. Yes, we need music, dance, literature, art, sensuality, love. But what we cannot and must not do is take our eyes off the political ball. EVER.

There is a precise choreography to way the tide shifts, slowly yet surely; subtly then brutally and suddenly. Witness the thematic sting as neighbours turn on each other; lovers are separated and civilised political discussion becomes violent thuggery.

It’s all ‘there’, on stage. That brings to a raw and vivid life, the truly human cost of the Nazi evil. It is in that personal manner where one learns the lessons of history, even more than through the big battles of WW2 and the like. Intimate, individual stories. Everyday lives, on a geopolitical stage.

The music plays on; the dancing remains and ironically, intensifies because the world becomes more sinister around it. The Kit-Kat club becomes both escape and distraction but also, thereby, an agency of evil.

It could happen again. It IS happening, again. Blink and you’ll miss it. But they mention ‘inflation’. Think about that. And enjoy peacetime, while you can.

I do not wish to be too profound, though, or leave on a downer. Ultimately, you step out with a song in your heart/mind. Well, I did, anyway.

But that is due to the sheer sound quality, pitch, volume and genius of performances, resonate, beautifully so.

And yes, because I was accompanied by the kind of girl who makes you want to sing, dance and both confront and defeat the real or metaphorical Nazis at the door, albeit via some Cabaret and theatricality.

I had a very happy day. Thank you. 😉 x

Sing along with me: ‘WHAT GOOD IS SITTING (Blogging?) ALONE, IN A ROOM. COME LET THE MUSIC PLAY. LIFE IS A CABARET, OLD CHUM..etc. ‘

RECOMMENDED. BIG TIME. x