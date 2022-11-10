Is SPIELBERG headed for SUPERMAN?

Rumour control. But:



1: Spielberg toying with Superman film.

2: Nolan producing, Steven directing, or vice versa.

3: Cavill, of course back.

4: Soft reboot but John Williams and Zimmer music themes, intact.

5: Bob Downey just shaved his head. And he was meant to pay Lex Luthor years ago. And he just did a Nolan film (Oppenheimer). Luthor is basically an evil Tony Stark, too.

6:

Spielberg needs a hit. As does Superman. Nolan could use a true successor to Dark Knight box office, too and his initial Man of Steel pitch was not that. Remember, Nolan signed off on what became the DCEU, even if he was not its architect. And both Spielberg and Nolan have made back to back passion projects. Time for something fun and big.

7:

Though it’s a shame to not get Spielberg’s Indiana Jones 5 instead? This is a perfect fit. Spielberg and Superman. Two symbols of optimistic, glorious, colourful, Americana. United. And Steven was even considered for directing the original film in the 1970s, too before Richard Donner took the job. Things have come full circle!

BRING IT ON! Now it is just rumour, mind. For now. Just sayin..