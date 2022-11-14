A Comprehensive Guide to Different Types of Cannabis Strains

Cannabis is a beautiful, unique plant in many shapes, sizes, and colors. It also has a wide range of effects on the human body, depending on the strain. With so many options available, it can take time to figure out where to start.

But don’t worry—we’re here to help. In this blog post, we’ll give you a crash course on the different types of cannabis strains so that you can make an informed decision about which one is right for you. We’ll cover Indica, Sativa, hybrid, and CBD-dominant strains and some of the most popular varieties within each category.

4 Types Of Cannabis Strains

Indica Strains

Indica strains are typically short and stocky plants with wide leaves. They originate from the Hindu Kush region of the Himalayas and are widely used for their medicinal properties. Indica strains produce a relaxed, soothing effect that relieves pain, stress, and anxiety. Some popular Indica strains include PAPAYA PIE, HYPNO ZKITTLEZ, and AMERIKAN PIE.

Sativa Strains

Sativa strains originate from equatorial regions like Colombia, Mexico, and Thailand. They are tall plants with thin leaves and a long flowering cycle. Sativas are known for their uplifting, energizing effects. A Sativa is your best bet if you’re looking for a strain to get things done or fight fatigue. Some popular sativas include RED CHILE TRUFFLES, HAZENBERG AM, and CRYSTAL BALL.

Hybrid Strains

Hybrid strains are a mix of Indica and Sativa strains that offer the best of both worlds. They can be either evenly balanced 50/50 hybrids or lean more heavily towards one side or the other (60/40 Indica-dominant or Sativa-dominant). Hybrids tend to have moderate effects that fall between indica and sativas.

CBD-Dominant Strains

CBD-dominant strains are high in cannabidiol (CBD) and low in THC. CBD is a non-psychoactive compound that offers many of the same medical benefits as THC without the “high.” CBD-dominant strains are perfect for those who want the medicinal benefits of cannabis without the psychoactive effects.

Indica Vs. Sativa: What’s the Difference?

The two main types of cannabis strains are Indica and Sativa. Indica strains are known for their relaxation-inducing effects, while Sativa strains are associated with more cerebral and uplifting effects. Hybrid strains are a combination of both Indica and Sativa.

If you’re looking for something to relax after a long day, an Indica strain might be a good choice. Sativa strain could be a better option if you’re looking for something to fuel creativity or social interactions. A hybrid strain might be the way to go if you can’t decide between the two or want the best of both worlds.

Conclusion

We hope this blog post has given you a better understanding of the different types of cannabis strains available today. Remember that Indica strains are typically short and stocky plants with wide leaves; they originate from the Hindu Kush region of the Himalayas and are widely used for their medicinal properties.

Indica strains produce a relaxing sedative effect that relieves pain, stress, and anxiety.

Sativa originates from equatorial regions like Colombia and Mexico. They are tall plants with thin leaves & a long flowering cycle, all while being known for their uplifting effects that boost mood and creativity! If you found this post helpful, please like & share.

NOTE: Cannabis use is illegal in the UK. CBD products or endorsement thereof does not constitute a tolerance of illegal or irresponsible drug use