KNIVES OUT 2 has a final trailer, in advance of its cinema/Netflix release.

What do I like about it? Well: Visually stunning. Glamorous. Funny. Clever. And Daniel Craig having FUN. Talk about ‘subverting expectations’!

So yeah, will watch KNIVES OUT 2. GLASS ONION.

Craig has also done a dancing video in a vodka advert. Funny, cool and a million miles from his super serious take on 007.

I will let both viral materials speak for themselves!

He copied all his dance moves from me btw. 😉