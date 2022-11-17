INDIANA JONES: WHAT IS GOING ON???

Lots of click0-baity-waity rumour things. Bollox? Or true?

FACT IS NOT TRUTH!

The truth: Yes, Phoebe Waller-Bridge is placed front and centre of the fifth movie, released in 2023. Yes, it was delayed by a year. Of course, Disney want more from the property. THAT IS WHY THEY BOUGHT IT! So yes, a tv series is indeed on the cards. And yes, no doubt, at some point? There was talk of passing a mantle/fedora hat to a GIRL.

BUTTTTTTT

1: Director James Mangold has denied the rumour that Phoebe replaces Indy.

2: Harrison Ford did not want Chris Pratt/Pine/Hemsworth or Shia, Cumberbatch, Hiddleston, Craig, Hardy et al taking on the Dr Jones role. Ergo? Do you REALLY THINK he would sign off on seeing the hero killed off and replaced by an actor of any gender description? NO! Raise finger in the air as you assert yourself. Just like Harrison!

3: Indy 5 = last time Ford plays Indiana on film. But he could, in theory, reprise the lead as a kind of narrator in a tv series? Plus, with deep-fake going the way it is, no reason we cannot get full on mini Indy adventures, on Disney Plus, with Mr Ford in full on action adventure hero mode? Look at RE-SPEECHER, for example (they did the James Earl Jones vocals on OB-WAN KENOBI; inspirational people, working through the perils of war-torn Ukraine).

If I am wrong? And Harrison’s Indy dies onscreen in Indiana Jones 5, to set up a Waller-Bridge as Dr Jones tv show? Then I will eat my Fedora.