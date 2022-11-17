Your guide to Bollywood and the magnificent Indian film industry

India is one of the most underrated players on the international scene.

Economically, the data shows that they have nothing to be shy about. India is the fifth-largest economy in the world in terms of market exchanges. The 522 million active workers make it the world’s second-largest labor force.

It’s also a country oriented to the future and with modern industries. Their telecoms industry is the second largest in the world, having surpassed the USA as a smartphone consumer market.

The IT industry contributes to almost 8% of India’s GDP and it employs more than 2.8 million persons.

India is an internet superpower, making huge strides in the iGaming industry with a large offering of platforms curating the best online casinos in India, giving their clients the chance to bet online with rupees and using local payment methods. Online casinos have even integrated Indian games in their catalogs, such as Teen Patti and Andar Bahar which are also becoming a trend worldwide.

India is also home to the largest film industry in the world

Known as Bollywood (the word is a combination of “Bombay” and “Hollywood”) it accounts for the majority of films made there, while many are also produced in regional languages. When it comes to the number of movies made annually, the Indian film industry leads the world with 1,500 to 2,000 films released annually in 20 different languages.

The Golden Age of Hindi cinema, as historians refer to it, began in 1947. The first Indian film to be nominated for an Academy Award for the Best Foreign Language Film category was Mehboob Khan’s 1957 film “Mother India”. During this time, many famous filmmakers like Satyajit Ray and Bimal Roy produced movies depicting the struggles of the lower class. They marginalized historical and mythological subjects, and movies with subliminal meanings began to rule the industry. These movies addressed issues like monogamy, dowry, and other societal problems that remain prevalent in Indian culture.

Famous performers like Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar, Meena Kumari, Madhubala, Nargis, Dev Anand, and Waheeda Rehman among many others developed during the 1950s and 1960s.

The influence of Bollywood doesn’t remain in movie sets or cinemas. Bollywood movies are more than simply the storyline, the director, or the acting. A movie’s soundtrack is just as significant. In the Indian film industry, composers are just as important as filmmakers. Movie soundtracks have had a long-standing influence on pop culture and the music business.

Notable actors

Shah Rukh Khan, who starred in more than 100 movies during the 1990s, is referred to as the “King of Bollywood.” He enjoys a sizable fanbase both in India and abroad and is well-known for playing the romantic lead in movies. Although one of his most iconic representations is that of Rizwan Khan, an autistic Muslim suffering from discrimination in the USA after the 9/11 attacks in the movie “My Name is Khan”.

Another important actress in the country is Priyanka Chopra, one of India’s highest-paid celebrities at the moment, who has appeared in both Hollywood and Bollywood films and television productions. The famous musician known from the music band “The Jonas Brothers” Nick Jonas, is her husband.

Popular films

Kabhi Khushi Khabie Gham (2001) is the perfect movie to watch a large group of A-list actors, including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor. The movie portrays a family that is torn apart when the son marries a woman from a lower socioeconomic class. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, which digs into the lifestyles of the ultra-wealthy and boasts extravagant sets, costumes, and dance routines, is emblematic of the high-budget films of Bollywood’s modern era.

In the same year, and even collecting a Golden Globe nomination on the way, you have Monsoon Wedding. A comedy-drama by Mira Nair that’s centered around a grand Indian wedding in Delhi. Even though it includes many of the popular masala movie tropes, such as choreographed dance and music, it also has genuine language and addresses complex social themes. It’s a masterpiece that also allows you to understand Indian idiosyncrasy.

And from 1998, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is a classic love story that will have you in fits of laughter, tears, and a rollercoaster of emotions. Starring the famous Shahrukh Khan, Kajol, Salman Khan, and Rani Mukerji, it’s one the best-ranked Indian movies of all time thanks to its plot, enduring soundtrack, and outstanding performances.