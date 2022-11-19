10 Best Movies You Should Be Showing Your Students

If you are an educator, you might be looking for ways to visually support your lessons. You want to create the best environment for your students and support their learning process, so movies could be a nice way to do just this. In this era, where everything happens digitally, education can be done in a way that is engaging students.

And as the movie industry is just expanding and new movies are launched daily, they can turn out to be a really effective way to teach your students. According to educational experts from essay writing services, these are the ten best movies you should be showing your students.

1. Freedom Writers

Freedom Writers is a movie that should be on your list for your classes. It tells the story of a teacher who inspired her students to pursue their dreams and get higher education. We all know that the first days of school are always challenging and some students never go beyond these. It is about pursuing your dreams, hard work, and tolerance.

2. Into the Wild

Into the Wild tells the story of a man who decided to donate everything he has and just go and live in the wilderness of Alaska. On his trip, he encounters a lot of people that shape his experience and understands how important the ones near us are. It is a movie about valuing our friends and understanding that we can learn anything from them.

3. Good Will Hunting

Good Will Hunting is one of the best movies all students should watch. It tells the story of a troubled janitor who has solved a mathematical equation no one was able to solve. Some people only see him as a project, but the therapist that is counseling him sees him as a human in its entirety. And he encourages him to find the courage to create his own path. This movie can be really inspiring for students as it is about being true to yourself and valuing friendships.

4. The Pursuit of Happiness

This is one of the best movies out there everyone should watch it, as it comes with a crucial message. Life is hard sometimes and it puts a lot of obstacles in our way. The main character was a salesman but he was fired and started living on the streets with his child. He could have let himself be defeated by this but had a strong will to overcome this obstacle and pursue happiness. A movie with a strong inspirational and motivational message.

5. The Color Purple

Racial prejudice and misogyny are still present in our society and students should be aware of the consequences of these on others. The movie tells the heart-wrenching story of a girl who was abused by her father and is now struggling to find her identity and who she is.

6. Schindler’s List

A movie everyone should watch as it depicts the story of a businessman that saved Jewish people during World War II. It was risky, but he did this despite all the consequences he could have faced if he would have been caught. There were tough times when most people had just lost hope, but this man managed to bring it to the ones who needed it the most. A movie with a tough theme, but that can inspire students to fight for what they believe in, to help the ones in need, and to just go and face all the adversities.

7. The Paper Chase

Studying at Harvard is very tough and you can easily let yourself be defeated by all the challenges that lie ahead. Studying in college comes indeed with obstacles, but you need to find ways to overcome them and not let them defeat you. It is a movie that comes with the inspiration your students need to just keep going even when they do not feel like it. You can become successful through hard work, perseverance, and dedication.

8. Life of Pi

Life of Pi is indeed a masterpiece and one of the best movies you should be showing to your students. Even though the story is quite simple and it might seem it has no message, it is one that can inspire students to believe in themselves even when they feel they cannot face the challenges ahead. It is about the story of a 16-year-old boy who survived a shipwreck, even when the conditions were not ideal.

9. Theory of Everything

Theory of Everything is one of the best movies out there and the acting is spectacular. It is about the life story of Stephen Hawking, one of the greatest astrophysicists of our time. It inspires students to pursue their dreams even when everything that happens prevents them from doing it.

10. It’s a Wonderful Life

It’s a Wonderful Life is a movie that helps you understand the power of now and of being grateful for what you have. It makes you think about the purpose of life and about happiness and where it resides, within each of us.