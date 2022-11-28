10 Awesome Films To Watch Before Graduation

College and high school students have lists dealing with different aspects of movies, including the most beautiful actresses, the most popular movie hits, and so on. Almost every movie list imaginable already exists in their rankings and small talks. Among them, undoubtedly, there is a selection of the 10 best movies to see before graduation, so let’s check them out.

10 Things I Hate About You

Directed by Gil Junger, “10 Things I Hate About You” is a 1999 teen romantic comedy. The film is an adaptation of Shakespeare’s texts from which screenwriters McCullah Lutz and Smith successfully transferred the action from Renaissance Italy to a contemporary American high school in Seattle. An informal modern adaptation of The Taming of the Shrew is one of the most popular graduation movies of the late nineties, remaining so to this day.

High School Musical 3: Senior Year

Favorite high school students Troy (Zac Efron), Gabriela (Vanessa Hudgins), Sharpay (Ashley Tisdale), Ryan (Lucas Gabriel), Chad (Corbin Blue) and Taylor (Monique Coleman) have reached the graduation ceremony, which brings with it new excitement. They are waiting for the final basketball competition, prom night and a new musical in which all the stars of “WildCats” are participating. Troy and Gabriella try to deal with the idea that going to college will tear them apart. Together with the other “WildCats”, they stage a spring musical to express their experiences, hopes and fears for the near future.

Pitch Perfect

Pitch Perfect is among the ideal movies for all lovers of music and musicals. This is an excellent opportunity to relax, entertain yourself with music and laugh to the point of tears. The story follows the competition between the female (Barden Bellas) and the male a cappella group (Troublemakers) in their rise to the finals. In parallel, it follows the relationship between the main characters, Jesse and Becca.

Legally Blonde

Elle Woods is a blonde in California with trendy clothes, fantastic friends, and the hottest boyfriend on campus. When Warner Huntington III suddenly leaves her for Harvard Law School, Elle takes matters into her manicured hands. Interestingly, Reese Weatherspoon, who plays Elle, inspired thousands of women to graduate. “The focus in this movie is female strength, and a student who’s not afraid to study, work hard. Even when there is no time, there is always a way to pay for a paper that can help save time for other studying activities.” said Elijah Peters, a writer at PapersOwl, about the role that made Weatherspoon famous. He also pointed out that, in addition to jokes, filming this movie was her private campaign against prejudice and stereotypes.

21 Jump Street

“21 Jump Street” is a comedic remake of the television drama of the same name from the eighties of the last century. The synopsis is not complicated at all. The story begins with the introduction of the two main actors during their high school days, which soon develop a mutually dependent relationship, covering each other’s shortcomings, which continues through their partnership with the police. Our protagonists are pretty big stereotypes and clichés of American students that we are used to seeing in these comedies.

Monsters University

The action of Monsters University takes place ten years before the events of the first movie in the series. Young Mike Wazowski comes to Monster University to become what he’s dreamed of all his life – a scarecrow. Things turn for the worse when Mike crosses paths with the most popular student at the university, James P. Sullivan, aka Sully. When their rivalry puts the entire university and all the students in danger, Mike and Sally will have to find a way to move and save their buddies together.

Good Will Hunting

Instead of being a school student, a twenty-year-old borderline genius works as a janitor at MIT, where from time to time, he cannot resist solving highly complicated tasks. He suffers from an inferiority complex, having spent a difficult childhood in an orphanage. The film’s plot heats up when he anonymously solves the awarded task, which Professor Lambeau intended for the students of the final year. Lambeau sets an even more difficult task to find the genius who solves it, but Will manages to escape. Widely acclaimed as one of the best film topics to write about, the feature won multiple Academy Awards: the Best Original Screenplay and Supporting Actor (Robin Williams) next to the Golden Globe Award for Best Screenplay.

Mona Lisa Smile

Julia Roberts leads a cast that includes Kirsten Dunst, Julia Stiles, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and Marcia Gay Harden. It is the year 1953 and Wellesley is a bastion of traditional values and privileged girls who see a degree as a way to find more easily successful husbands. Katarina Watson (Roberts), a new art teacher, arrives at the school, an independent woman with liberal ideas who will help those around her understand how love and happiness can mean different things to different people. Her graduation speech is a must-see and hear.

The Internship

Billy (Vince Vaughn) and Nick (Owen Wilson) are two salesmen whose careers have been derailed by the advancement of technology. To demonstrate that events have not caught up with them, they find a way to get an internship at Google, along with a battalion of excellent students. However, by entering this utopia, they only won half the battle. They must now compete against a group of the most elite and technologically savvy geniuses to demonstrate that the need for something is the mother of all new inventions.

Life of the Party

Diana (Melissa McCarthy), a long-time devoted housewife, turns her despair into progress and returns to classes after her husband abruptly leaves her. She ends up in the same department and group as her daughter, who is less than thrilled with the prospect. Diana, now known as Dee Rock, is in her final year, fully immersed in student life, embracing freedom, fun, and frat boys!

Conclusion

Student life can be difficult or easy, depending on your opinion and commitment. However, if you work on yourself, read books, talk to other students, and enjoy educational cinema, you will soon realize that it is nice to be an adult, but it is even better to enjoy the process of growing up. Our recommended movies to watch before graduating may not be the ones that have earned more than a billion dollars, but the lessons you will learn from these achievements can undoubtedly be worth more than that amount.