New Netflix Addams Family spin-off: kinda works!

I was not expecting to even watch, let alone like WEDNESDAY.

Why? Well, let’s start with:

It has a cut and paste zeitgeist easy, lazy pitch. Writes itself.

Tim Burton directs the first few episodes and I basically forgot about him once he started remaking Disney cartoons instead of epic Gothic Batman style products.

You cannot top the ADDAMS FAMILY movies, right? And especially, Christina Ricci as Wednesday. Especially telling that those movies were directed by Barry Sonnenfeld, who gave us MEN IN BLACK (great but uses ALL the TIM BURTON team: go figure).

IE: I thought this product would be missable and at odds with woke era Hollywood.

But I was wrong. Surprised, pleasantly so!

1: It IS funny! As in hilarious, from outset.

2: The piece does not stint on or shy away from dark humour and edgy, biting satire. Captures that motif of real world teen bullying and social engineering being far more creepy than actual ware-wolves/vampires et al. Very HEATHERS/IT.

3: The cast is great! And yes, Ricci makes a cameo. Looks very like Michelle Pfeiffer circa BATMAN RETURNS. Spooky!

4: Jenna Ortega is very Aubrey Plaza via young Angelina Jolie. Poised. Perfect comic timing. A star in the making, for sure.

5: Visually a treat. Musically, distinct. All the Tim Burton magic is back. This feels like a movie in parts. Great!

RECOMMENDED!