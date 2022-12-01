INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY

TRAILER FINALLY LANDS FOR INDY 5.

Ok. It’s just a trailer. Judge a movie by its marketing and one is led into disappointment or being proven wrong. Not a big fan of those two experiences. So I will hold fire. A bit..

That’s enough holding. Where do we begin with this? The Good, I guess:

It’s just comforting and inspirational to see Harrison Ford still playing Indiana Jones.

They have managed to do what ‘Crystal Skull’ did not: move things along in aesthetic, somehow, whilst still feeling like an Indiana Jones picture.

James Mangold ‘gets’ how to show Dr Jones the academic and make that cool. His lighting style is very Spielberg – faithful, too.

‘gets’ how to show Dr Jones the academic and make that cool. His lighting style is very Spielberg – faithful, too. Some laughs, too: well timed; getting to the essence of our titular hero.

Speaking of titles: GREAT CHOICE! Simple, clear and evocative.

Having said that:

The use of the theme tune also feels flat, as though performed on a yamaha keyboard by a kid or something?

And the overuse of Sallah (John Rhys Davies) as narrator makes little sense, given that he was a very specific ally in one context and frankly they were stretching things even bringing him back in ‘Last Crusade, let alone here.

Harrison. I love you, I do. And yes, I wanted you to do a fifth Indiana Jones film. But more in the Sean Connery / mentor role? That would not have been emasculating or made you redundant. Indeed: it’s the pitch they set up in part 4, right?

As in: Indy still part of the action; and vital but not carrying it all? And ‘But for’ Shia Labeouf going off the rails? I suspect that would be the premise, here.

Instead? We get a now obviously elderly man, doing action hero stuff, as the actual leading man. All the burden. None of the benefit.

Why could they not have had say, Chris Pratt or whoever, as a younger Indy or his other son? And have Harrison bookend that / back up the action scenes /have to be rescued or something??

Ford’s Indy should not be Grandad in rocking chair. Yet neither ought he be so much bull whip/fedora. Think more tweeds/suit/ over a phone/in detective /fugitive/Jack Ryan mode?

So how are they covering the age thing and still having Indy in all the action scenes? Take a really good guess..

…THERE IS TOO MUCH CGI on display here. You can see it. Already. Why give us a de-aged Harrison Ford? Why have him looking so weary etc if you then have him jumping on horses? It does not add up.

SORT OUT THAT WALLPAPER SHOT (aka: the still image that accompanies the trailer before you play it: Ford looks TERRIBLE in that particular still yet looks otherwise great elsewhere).

However good this might be? visuals, plot, Ford back, effects tech and all? It’s just NOT SPIELBERG AND LUCAS! THEY ‘made’ this franchise. Every bit as much as Harrison Ford, frankly. Sorry!

INDIANA JONES IS BACK. GREAT! Am I excited? YES! Will I see it? OF COURSE I WILL! But am I ‘charmed’? Am I in love with it yet? No. Not quite. Keep an open mind on this.