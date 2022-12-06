ANDOR IS GREAT..

..IF…

1: You cannot sleep?

2: You enjoy wallowing in depression.

3: By ‘mature’ you think of: prostitution, darkness, pretension.

4: Star Wars extended universe, to you = deeply serious, charisma free, pseudo erudite meditation on morality (rather than vignette eps of glimpses into its lore/characters/events?).

5: There are symptoms of delusion /Stockholm syndrome in your psychological profile?

6: Someone paid you to chill n shill for Disney Plus /Lucasfilm?

7: You helped make it / have set bar so low on ‘good’ that you need to go away and rethink your life.

I DID TRY. Seriously. I have turned the show on again and again. EVERY TIME. I get severely fatigued. Down.

That is NOT STAR WARS! Yes, the brand can and indeed SHOULD be stretched and explore new, even obscure territories. But even at its darkest, there ought be pace, purpose, FUN?

Everyone praising the big speeches and warlike atmospherics ought remember that the appeal of STAR WARS at its core is:

MAGIC

MYSTERY

VISUALS

Old genres / tropes, given new life

Charming characters and charismatic actors (Ford, Boyega, McGregor, Neeson et al).

EITHER serial adventure, self contained OR big epic sprawl saga. You cannot do ‘both’.

Glad y’all love it. I..don’t. The end. Sorry. Not sorry. All subjective. Etc. Yawn. 😉 MAY THE FORCE BE WITH(OUT) YOU.