I am telling you. Cleo Leather. A name to watch

Seriously. Tomorrow’s Talent is not just some tagline.

It’s a promise!

I recently profiled Cleo. I did not expect that, within weeks, her work would be trending and noted by professionals in the biz. But it’s happening. So am making the most of an ‘I told you so’ / ‘you heard it here first’ factor.

She has a Spielbergian eye for detail, light, colour. Aesthetics and morality. Visual poetry. Cleo is fun, for sure. But there is a solid work ethic to meet the talent and inspiration.

See this: her latest short.

A film about the light and dark of the decisions we take because of the perspective we position, from subconscious stirrings of maleficent imposition to conscious positive outcomes…

WATCH. THIS. SPACE.

Cleo: I get an invitation to the premiere of your first major movie, right? Right? Right? A great talent. Keep up the great work, kid. 😉 x