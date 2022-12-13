MADELEY VS LYNCH. DAWN OF CHRISTMAS

When DOES Christmas start? Why, it’s when the STRIKE kicks off.

#Richardmadeley / #goodmorningbritain:

I like you. You’re a funny man. But stop trying to do after the event hard slog newsman stuff on breakfast tv. You actually made Mick Lynch look reasonable. Well done. But you managed to somehow make the strike itself more understandable, albeit entirely by accident!

Speaking of which:

1: Network Rail Boss: ‘we do not ask people to work beyond their competence’ (um, You, sir, appear to be the exception in that rule?). Oh and seriously? The idea that a train with JUST a driver is 100% safe? No. They NEED more staff. Simple as that.

2: Lynch is not a Grinch. It is not the entire Christmas that’s put of whack. Don’t make him a full on baddie, even if he is kinda relishing this?

3: Strike is over conditions as much as, if not more than, pay? That’s just not been made clear. Improve /secure the conditions and the pay might be easier to accept more cautious increase in/freeze of?

4: The strikes have knock on impact, sometimes days afterwards. Nobody ‘gets’ that? Bad for the cause. Bad for biz. Bad for Britain.

5: Govt: it’s on you to stop this shit before everyone starts doing it. And the more concerted it becomes, the more like enemy rather than industrial action, it looks, to the world.

That said? Happy to get stranded in London. Provided I have notice and limitless access to Carmilla/Gala/ Nicole/A N Other muse incarnation. 😉

Basically? It’s a lot more complex than initially seemed. Still shit, though. And yeah. I’d still fight Lynch. Sure.

Here endeth the rant. x