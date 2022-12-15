OH FFS. HENRY CAVILL OUT AS SUPERMAN. EARLY YEARS SUPERMAN IN.

How to get it SO WRONG!

Ok so. You know by now. HENRY CAVILL NO LONGER SUPERMAN.

WHYYYYYYYYY?

I get that a reboot was needed. Change in tone; abort muddled continuity and bad box office legacies. James Gunn has a vision of clean slate etc.

BUT:

1: Warners. You TOLD Cavill to announce his own return a few months ago. Bad form.

2: A soft reboot was easy to do. Just say ‘multiverse’. Or ‘Earth 2’. Or ‘same actors, different continuity’. Not that hard. All sides pleased, still a fresh take?

3: Cavill is a star. Behaved well, even in face of this awful treatment by the studio. He will play another franchise hero. Possibly Bond. But he was YOUR asset, DC/Warners! He wanted to play Superman. You KEPT mucking him around. WHY? It destroys good will among fans and non fans, alike.

4:

This comes the same week as Patty Jenkins leaves WONDER WOMAN 3.

THE FLASH remains unreleased.

AQUAMAN 2 is all but redundant, given its leading man (Jason Momoa) is headed for LOBO, instead?

NOBDOY KNOWS WHO BATMAN IS BEING PLAYED BY? Is R-Patz getting a sequel? WHY DID THEY HIRE KEATON AND AFFLECK, only to basically, leave their work to rot? It’s a big bloody mess, with or without Cavill.

A BILLION QUID. UP IN SMOKE?

5: James Gunn is good as a writer. Sure. GREAT, though? Nah. Sorry. He has a unique idiom, yes. But plot-smith he aint and even the character tropes run thin. So the idea of yet ANOTHER Early years Superman take? Might indicate the emperor has no cape? His vision might be great. Or it’s Kryptonite!

A saddening, shocking mess. But it attests, again, to the fact that WARNERS/DC are a bit shit and that Cavill deserved better. Hopefully he is snapped up elsewhere. Or the CURSE OF SUPERMAN just struck again?!