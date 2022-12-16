What can be Retrieved from this DC Warners SUPERMAN mess?

Quite a bit, actually!

Ok, so the Cavill news: dick move. Turns out MONEY might have been a factor there. Not because Henry wanted too much cash, more that his contract renewal would have cost more than reboot. That’s showbiz. Fair enough. STILL a MASSIVE loss, goodwill knock and risk but ok.

Questions, so, remain as to how it all pans out? One can only speculate. But, to be positive in pre Christmas spirit:

Henry Cavill handled this whole thing with pure class. That bodes well, for him. Cue WARHAMMER at Amazon and yes, it has probably helped his case for playing 007.

‘Early years’ Superman is NOT another origin story. Indeed, what it sets up, is rather than a shared universe, a thematic overlap between where Superman and the R-Patz Batman are ‘at’ in their stories?

are ‘at’ in their stories? James Gunn will write but not direct the new Superman picture. As in: his more sentimental, funny, upbeat side, but filtered through a big hitting action director’s vision? Bright. Period piece? Fun. But punchy.

will write but not direct the new Superman picture. As in: his more sentimental, funny, upbeat side, but filtered through a big hitting action director’s vision? Bright. Period piece? Fun. But punchy. Which means BEN AFFLECK could be directing this new film? Maybe.

could be directing this new film? Maybe. Thereby softening the blow of losing the Affleck Batman iteration.

Keaton’s Batman footage can still be used. Possibly integrated into an elseworlds Tim Burton Batman Beyond take? Just without the nauseating mantle pass to Terry McGinnis/a n other successor. Dump it on HBO, maybe? That way, nobody gets confused by multiple Batmen in cinemas? Yes, rumour is one of cancellation, entirely. But why use Keaton and then NOT , use him? ffs..



Was anyone really that keen to see AQUAMAN 2? Part 1 only did big biz because there was zero competition that Christmas, imho. Momoa as LOBO? Worth taking the hit on the lost underwater kingdom adventure film (dump it on HBO; Again).

In short? Yeah sad about Cavill. But plenty to be positive about, too.

ps: can I play Lex Luthor??? Or hire DOWNEY to do it. He’d be perfect. Comes now with his own shaven head, too! 😉