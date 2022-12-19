Clarkson: why is anyone surprised?

I have not watched the Harry n Megz show. It looks boring.

And yes, I think they were ungrateful to the British Royal Family, establishment and indeed, to the public, who took them into their hearts. Goodwill thrown away, in vanity/hubris/delusional branding notions (imho).

Indeed, Harry/Megz have ironically made Wills n Kate the next big thing. Dick move.

But I would rather watch that Harry/Megz show, than anything with Jeremey Clarkson involved.

And I am not surprised that Clarkson has written offensive things about Megz. That’s his limit/level, imho.

To give Clarkson credit: GREAT driver. Can be entertaining. Does some solid activist work for the forces.

However:

Thinks he’s Mr Machismo. He isn’t.

Reminds me of those Dads who would try and impress me with their new car when I was a kid, all the while also, maybe, looking to show off to the other mothers? Dunno. There is something of the school run weekend exeat lounge lizard pick up Dad about Clarkson.

He used ‘Irish’ as a tagline in a petulant rant to an employee. IE: Clarkson thinks a nation state / identity/race apt term in an insult. Shows his desire to be some Lord of the Manor colonial triple barrel throwback, whilst pretending to be the common man down the pub.

Yeah, he got fired from TOP GEAR and it was a bit shit afterwards. But Clarkson still got work, elsewhere, untouched. Better men than he have been cancelled, forever, for less.

Thinks he’s a military historian / engineering lecturer on one hand? Then does a SUN column whereby he invariably talks about how he fancies WOMEN and shows a photo of some female star or other, just to enforce that point.



In short? However much I might be bored by Harry/Megz? I’d rather watch their Netflix thing than any product featuring Clarkson. I hate him. The end.

Clarkson is what an IRISH person MIGHT call ‘ a big eejit’. As in, Jezza: BY SAYING THINGS LIKE THAT, ABOUT MEGZ? YOU FEED HER NARRATIVE OF PERSECUTION. Well done. Good job! And you give a bad name to free speech, by lacing it in the language of depraved, outdated, inane, adolescent, medieval level revenge fantasy. The BRITISH MIGHT call you a massive ‘DWAD’.