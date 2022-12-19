Clarkson: why is anyone surprised?

I have not watched the Harry n Megz show. It looks boring.
And yes, I think they were ungrateful to the British Royal Family, establishment and indeed, to the public, who took them into their hearts. Goodwill thrown away, in vanity/hubris/delusional branding notions (imho).
Indeed, Harry/Megz have ironically made Wills n Kate the next big thing. Dick move.
But I would rather watch that Harry/Megz show, than anything with Jeremey Clarkson involved.
And I am not surprised that Clarkson has written offensive things about Megz. That’s his limit/level, imho.
To give Clarkson credit: GREAT driver. Can be entertaining. Does some solid activist work for the forces.
However:
- Thinks he’s Mr Machismo. He isn’t.
- Reminds me of those Dads who would try and impress me with their new car when I was a kid, all the while also, maybe, looking to show off to the other mothers? Dunno. There is something of the school run weekend exeat lounge lizard pick up Dad about Clarkson.
- He used ‘Irish’ as a tagline in a petulant rant to an employee. IE: Clarkson thinks a nation state / identity/race apt term in an insult. Shows his desire to be some Lord of the Manor colonial triple barrel throwback, whilst pretending to be the common man down the pub.
- Yeah, he got fired from TOP GEAR and it was a bit shit afterwards. But Clarkson still got work, elsewhere, untouched. Better men than he have been cancelled, forever, for less.
- Thinks he’s a military historian / engineering lecturer on one hand? Then does a SUN column whereby he invariably talks about how he fancies WOMEN and shows a photo of some female star or other, just to enforce that point.
In short? However much I might be bored by Harry/Megz? I’d rather watch their Netflix thing than any product featuring Clarkson. I hate him. The end.
Clarkson is what an IRISH person MIGHT call ‘ a big eejit’. As in, Jezza: BY SAYING THINGS LIKE THAT, ABOUT MEGZ? YOU FEED HER NARRATIVE OF PERSECUTION. Well done. Good job! And you give a bad name to free speech, by lacing it in the language of depraved, outdated, inane, adolescent, medieval level revenge fantasy. The BRITISH MIGHT call you a massive ‘DWAD’.