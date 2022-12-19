OPPENHEIMER NEW TRAILER IS OUT

WOW!
This is Nolan at his best. Oscar bait big time.
- Cillian Murphy looks great here. A LOT better than in that Peaky Blinders nonsense.
- There is a glimpse of Downey, I think?
- You get a sense of impending doom. Almost supernatural, horror vibe. What INDIANA JONES should have done when they touched on nuclear testing.
- It’s atmospheric. Period details all very crisp. An almost sci-fi, futuristic aesthetic, too: really dramatising science without dumbing down.
- This is a blockbuster in waiting as well as a substantial piece of cinema if this trailer is anything to go on.
Quibbles?
Nolan = over-earnest. Oscar bait is a criticism as well as a tribute. No Michael Caine as good luck charm? And yes, it is sad to see Nolan at Universal, rather than Warners. But I’m otherwise ‘sold’ on this as a movie and cannot wait to see it in 2023.