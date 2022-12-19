OPPENHEIMER NEW TRAILER IS OUT

WOW!

This is Nolan at his best. Oscar bait big time.

Cillian Murphy looks great here. A LOT better than in that Peaky Blinders nonsense.

There is a glimpse of Downey, I think?

You get a sense of impending doom. Almost supernatural, horror vibe. What INDIANA JONES should have done when they touched on nuclear testing.

should have done when they touched on nuclear testing. It’s atmospheric. Period details all very crisp. An almost sci-fi, futuristic aesthetic, too: really dramatising science without dumbing down.

This is a blockbuster in waiting as well as a substantial piece of cinema if this trailer is anything to go on.

Quibbles?

Nolan = over-earnest. Oscar bait is a criticism as well as a tribute. No Michael Caine as good luck charm? And yes, it is sad to see Nolan at Universal, rather than Warners. But I’m otherwise ‘sold’ on this as a movie and cannot wait to see it in 2023.